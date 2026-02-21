MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9500s, 8500 to Boost Performance, Gaming and Efficiency in Flagship Smartphones
MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and 8500 chipsets at Tech Day in New Delhi, targeting flagship and premium smartphone segments.
At a time when India is sharpening its pitch as a global hub for artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation through the AI Impact Summit 2026, MediaTek, a semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year, recently unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 at the MediaTek Tech Day event in New Delhi.
Both chipsets are engineered to support the flagship and premium smartphone segments, delivering outstanding performance, efficiency, AI, imaging, gaming, and wireless connectivity, powered by an ‘All-Big Core’ architecture and Agentic AI capabilities.
Speaking at the event, Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communication, MediaTek India and SEA Region, said, "with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and
Dimensity 8500, we are democratizing the flagship experience. Equipped with All Big Core architectures, agentic AI and flagship imaging capabilities, the chipsets bring next-gen user experience to a wider audience.”
Media and industry stakeholders attended the event in good number, where the brand demonstrated the capabilities of its newly launched chipsets. Representatives from OPPO India and POCO India also took to the stage to announce smartphone lineups for the Indian market, based on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC.
A Competitive Market Heats Up
India remains one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, with brands competing aggressively on camera quality, gaming capability and now AI features. Analysts say that as hardware differences narrow, on-device AI and energy efficiency will increasingly define user choice.
With OPPO and POCO preparing to roll out new models based on the Dimensity 9500s, the next few months could see heightened competition in the premium segment.
If Delhi’s recent AI conversations are about shaping the future at a national level, MediaTek’s announcement suggests that part of that future will also sit in the palm of your hand.
“As leaders in smartphone global share, we are committed to increasing our investment in advanced technologies and striving to make bleeding-edge products available to more people,” said JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit. “This mission is evident in this pair of Dimensity chipsets, which are intended to provide more flagship and premium smartphone experiences while upholding our vision of bringing the best possible performance and power efficiency to more people," he added.
Flagship Play with Dimensity 9500s
Built on a 3 nm process and featuring an All-Big Core architecture, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s delivers powerful performance with improved energy efficiency.
The flagship SoC features an octa-core CPU comprising one Cortex-X925 ultra core clocked at up to 3.73 GHz, three Cortex-X4 premium cores, and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. It also integrates the Immortalis-G925 GPU, delivering a full-frame, immersive experience for demanding mobile games and supporting advanced ray tracing to meet the performance expectations of gamers.
The NPU in the Dimensity 9500s is optimised for generative reasoning and multi-modal models, enabling a more flagship-edge camera experience and enhanced content creation capabilities.
Dimensity 9500s Features include:
- 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR recording with real-time 30fps motion tracking via the MediaTek Imagiq ISP.
- Adaptive game technology 3.0 (MAGT 3.0) and frame technology 3.0 (MFRC 3.0) significantly improve energy efficiency, prolonging device battery life.
- 5G Release-17 modem supports 4CC-CA and up to 7Gbps downlink.
- Support for MediaTek 5G UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology.
- AI Network Suite 2.0, designed to enhance network performance in weak connectivity environments
- Support for MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 technology, extending indoor Wi-Fi coverage, while enabling phone-to-phone Bluetooth direct connections of up to 5 kilometres.
Dimensity 8500 Targets Premium Segment
The MediaTek Dimensity 8500 adopts an energy-efficient 4nm process, and the All-Big Core CPU architecture includes eight Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency up to 3.4GHz, which further improves performance and energy efficiency.
Dimensity 8500 supports accurate scheduling technology and LPDDR5X 9600Mbps memory with high transmission speed, so users can enjoy smooth and long battery life in daily applications, games, and multitasking.
With its fully upgraded computing core and gaming engine, the Dimensity 8500 brings players a refreshing experience with full-frame stabilisation, rapid loading, and high energy efficiency.
In addition, Dimensity 8500 also applies ray tracing technology to mainstream mobile games, providing more realistic image quality effects and significantly enhancing the player's immersion.
Dimensity 8500 Features include:
- MediaTek 8th-generation NPU supports mainstream global big language models (LLM/MLLM) and image generation models.
- The integrated Mali-G720 GPU delivers a 25% performance boost over the previous generation.
- Support AI ultra-clear telephoto algorithm.
- Dimensity AI semantic engine, which can intelligently optimize image content frames.
To learn more about MediaTek Dimensity mobile chipsets, please visit https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/dimensity-5g