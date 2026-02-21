MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9500s, 8500 to Boost Performance, Gaming and Efficiency in Flagship Smartphones

At a time when India is sharpening its pitch as a global hub for artificial intelligence and semiconductor innovation through the AI Impact Summit 2026, MediaTek, a semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year, recently unveiled the Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 at the MediaTek Tech Day event in New Delhi. Left to right: Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India; Sandeep Sarma, Associate Director, Marketing & PR, Xiaomi India; Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing & Corporate Communication, MediaTek India & SEA Region; Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India. (MediaTek)

Both chipsets are engineered to support the flagship and premium smartphone segments, delivering outstanding performance, efficiency, AI, imaging, gaming, and wireless connectivity, powered by an ‘All-Big Core’ architecture and Agentic AI capabilities.

Speaking at the event Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communication, MediaTek India and SEA Region, said, "with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and

Dimensity 8500, we are democratizing the flagship experience. Equipped with All Big Core architectures, agentic AI and flagship imaging capabilities, the chipsets bring next-gen user experience to a wider audience.” Media and industry stakeholders attended the event in good number, where the brand demonstrated the capabilities of its newly launched chipsets. Representatives from OPPO India and POCO India also took to the stage to announce smartphone lineups for the Indian market, based on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC.

A Competitive Market Heats Up India remains one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, with brands competing aggressively on camera quality, gaming capability and now AI features. Analysts say that as hardware differences narrow, on-device AI and energy efficiency will increasingly define user choice.

With OPPO and POCO preparing to roll out new models based on the Dimensity 9500s, the next few months could see heightened competition in the premium segment.

If Delhi’s recent AI conversations are about shaping the future at a national level, MediaTek’s announcement suggests that part of that future will also sit in the palm of your hand.