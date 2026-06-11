MKU emerges as a notable player in military-grade electro-optics

As modern conflicts increasingly shift toward around-the-clock operations, the ability to see, identify, and engage threats in challenging environments has become a decisive battlefield advantage. Night dominance is now a fundamental operational requirement for soldiers, special forces, vehicle-mounted crews, aviators, and security forces alike. Their products, like night vision systems, support armed forces in diverse environments while ensuring reliability through rigorous testing and substantial contracts, including a major deal with the Indian Army. (MKU)

Against this backdrop, MKU Limited has built a portfolio in electro-optics through its optronics division, Netro Optronics. The company provides multi-sensor electro-optic solutions used for situational awareness, surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition across soldier and platform domains. Its portfolio includes night vision, thermal, fusion, day-channel systems, driver night sights, Vision-360 see-through armour, and bespoke EO integrations powered by MKU’s thermal core technology.

Building a complete optronics system Under the Netro brand, MKU offers solutions covering night enablement and situational awareness systems for armoured vehicles, thermal weapon sights, aviation-focused night vision solutions, night upgrade kits for weapons and air defence systems, and night vision systems for infantry and special operations forces.

These solutions enable operators to maintain efficiency across urban operations, dense forests, deserts, mountains, maritime zones, and extreme winter conditions.

MKU notes the importance of platform optronics, where persistent surveillance and 360-degree situational awareness are redefining armoured warfare. The TD 5100 Driver Night Sight for AFVs and APCs enables safe manoeuvring in zero-light conditions, while the TDP 5200 Vision 360 See-Through Armour system provides a stitched mixed-reality view through a head-mounted display, allowing crews to navigate and detect threats without exposure.

Its soldier optronics suite extends these capabilities to the tactical edge. Thermal weapon sights such as the TW 4006, TW 4000 and TW 4100 enable rapid target acquisition across lighting conditions and engagement ranges. The MW 5000 Sighting System enhances one-shot hit accuracy and target visibility, while the NB 3300 dual-tube binocular and NM 3200 ultra-compact monocular provide mobility and clarity during low-light operations.

At Eurosatory 2026, which is an international exhibition dedicated to land and air-land defense and security, MKU is demonstrating how this integration is turning darkness into enhanced operational capability , enabling forces to improve detection, decision-making, and response capabilities.

Backed by a major lectro-optics contract in India

Military electro-optics are only as good as their performance in real-world conditions. Armed forces require systems capable of functioning reliably in extreme cold, desert heat, high humidity, dust-laden environments, heavy rainfall, and rugged battlefield conditions.

MKU’s electro-optical products undergo extensive environmental qualification, performance validation, and field trials before entering service. The Netro NW 3000, for example, underwent detailed evaluation and field testing across varied operational environments before being selected by the Indian Army.

The company’s position in the sector was further strengthened in 2025 when it secured one of the largest electro-optics procurements ever placed by the Indian Army, winning a contract worth ₹660 crore (around €70 million) for the supply of 29,000+ Netro NW 3000 Night Vision Weapon Sights. Conducted under India’s Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category, the procurement represents a significant order for the company’s domestically developed technology.

MKU's electro-optics capabilities have expanded across domestic and international markets. The company has signed a contract with the Indian Army for 5,000 Thermal Weapon Sights and has already delivered over 1,000 Thermal Weapon Sights to the Moroccan Army, which reflects demand for its night-vision systems in different markets.

Aksion: The thermal core behind MKU’s electro-optics development At the core of MKU’s optronics journey is sustained investment in research and development. The company has built multidisciplinary engineering teams specialising in thermal imaging, sensor technologies, image processing, embedded systems, optics, electronics, mechanical design, and battlefield integration. This approach enables MKU to control key aspects of the development cycle, from concept and design through prototyping, validation, and production.

A key development in MKU’s electro-optics programme is the development of its own thermal imaging core, Netro Aksion. Thermal cores are often described as the “engine” of thermal imaging systems, determining image quality, detection range, processing capability, and overall system performance.

Built around a 12-micron sensor architecture, Aksion is designed to provide image clarity and processing, target detection, and low-latency performance in operational environments. Beyond technical performance, indigenous thermal core technology can strengthen intellectual property ownership, improve supply-chain security, and support future product development across a wide range of defence and security platforms.

As armed forces increasingly seek technology sovereignty alongside operational capability, MKU’s expanding electro-optics portfolio, indigenous innovation capabilities, and large-scale deployment experience are contributing to its presence in the global military electro-optics sector.

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