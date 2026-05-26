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Narmada result signals political change in Gujarat ahead of 2027, says AAP chief Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal celebrated AAP's victory in Gujarat's Narmada district, citing it as a sign of changing political sentiments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Published on: May 26, 2026 10:03 am IST
By Genesis
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the party’s victory in Gujarat’s Narmada district reflected growing public support for political change in the state and claimed it could pave the way for AAP’s rise in the 2027 Assembly elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters during a victory procession in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Sunday.

Kejriwal made the remarks while participating in a victory procession organised after AAP formed the district government in Narmada. Addressing party workers and supporters, he thanked voters for backing the party and described the development as a significant political shift in Gujarat.

“I have come from Delhi to wholeheartedly thank the people of Narmada district. The way people have shown faith and love by forming an Aam Aadmi Party government in Narmada district, I thank and congratulate them,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal calls result a ‘political shift’

The AAP chief said the result was significant because, according to him, Gujarat politics had historically been dominated by the BJP and Congress at both state and district levels.

“For the past 75 years, whether at the state level or district level, only Congress or BJP governments were formed in Gujarat. People used to say that a third party could never exist in Gujarat,” he said.

Kejriwal also urged newly elected local representatives to work honestly and fulfil public expectations.

“The government formed in Narmada district has to work very well with honesty. The trust shown by the people has to be fulfilled and people have to be served,” he said.

He added that the work done by the district administration under AAP would be closely watched across Gujarat.

 
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Home / Genesis / Narmada result signals political change in Gujarat ahead of 2027, says AAP chief Kejriwal
Home / Genesis / Narmada result signals political change in Gujarat ahead of 2027, says AAP chief Kejriwal
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