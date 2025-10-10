Neelima Kurapati Nominated for 2026 Presidential Award for Contributions to Digital Strategy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: Neelima Kurapati, a digital strategy and marketing professional based in Hyderabad, has been officially nominated for the 2026 Presidential Award by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The nomination recognizes her work in the areas of digital innovation, communication, and marketing strategy. Neelima Kurapati

The nomination, conveyed through official communication from the Awards Division, highlights her contribution to India’s growing digital sector and her role in shaping effective, data-driven communication frameworks across industries.

Professional Background

Neelima holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and a postgraduate qualification in Embedded Systems Design from the MS Ramaiah School of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. She later pursued a PGDBA in Finance from Symbiosis Institute, Pune.

Her career began in government communications, including a stint as Assistant Director of Media Relations with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), before moving into the private sector. She has since worked with startups and brands across real estate, healthcare, education, and other industries, gradually specializing in digital marketing and strategy.

Industry Recognition

Over the past few years, Neelima has received several awards for her work, including:

Strategic Brilliance Award (2023) at the Atal Achievement Awards

Most Prominent Industry Professional – Digital Strategist by Business Mint

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspirational Award

International Award for Best Digital Strategist

She received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspirational Award on June 23, 2023, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Dignitaries including Ms. Mary Kom, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena were present at the event, celebrating her exceptional contributions to the field.

These recognitions reflect her consistent focus on structured digital marketing practices, combining analytics with clear messaging and brand alignment.

Founder of Digital Market Buzz

Neelima is also the founder of Digital Market Buzz, a Hyderabad-based consulting firm that works with clients to design data-driven campaigns and build long-term digital strategies. Her work emphasizes sustainable brand growth and practical implementation over short-term trends.

Mentorship and Outreach

In addition to her professional practice, she regularly conducts online workshops and mentoring sessions for aspiring marketers. She focuses on ethical branding, data interpretation, and audience-centric campaign design.

Looking Forward

With her nomination for the 2026 Presidential Award, Neelima Kurapati’s work is being recognized at a national level for its impact on India’s digital communications landscape. The upcoming ceremony, under the aegis of the Hon’ble President of India, marks an important milestone in her professional journey.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!