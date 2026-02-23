NIF Global X LST Takes “Fashion and Style Icons” to New York Fashion Week

New York, NY – February 12, 2026 – The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global), in collaboration with the London School of Trends (LST), made a powerful statement on the global runway with its latest showcase, “Fashion and Style Icons,” presented at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The showcase emerged as a standout moment of the season, drawing attention for its seamless blend of sustainability, cultural dialogue, and contemporary design innovation. The collections echoed the 2026 global fashion forecast, with highlights including sustainable fabrics and expressive surface ornamentation techniques. Traditional weaving and printing methods were thoughtfully reinterpreted alongside contemporary embroidery and modern craftsmanship.

Presented on one of the world’s most influential fashion platforms, the showcase spotlighted emerging designers from NIF Global, who delivered bold, thoughtful collections that reflected both creative depth and responsible design practices.

Anchored in the theme “Fashion and Style Icons,” the showcase invited designers to move beyond fleeting trends and instead explore the enduring influence of icons, individuals, characters, and personalities whose presence, stories, and identities leave a lasting imprint on style.

Each collection translated these inspirations through a modern lens, expressed via deliberate choices in silhouettes, textures, colour palettes, and signature detailing. The result was a compelling narrative of how today’s designers imagine dressing their icons for the contemporary world.

Designers from NIF Global’s pan-India centres presented a unified collection that was both diverse and cohesive, inspired by timeless icons. Sustainability was approached not as an add-on, but as a core design philosophy embedded in material selection, construction techniques, and overall design thinking. Intelligent use of colour, form, and material allowed individual identities to shine while contributing to a larger, unified story.

This landmark NYFW presentation celebrated the creative strength of Gen-Next designers, reaffirming fashion’s role as a powerful medium for self-expression and conscious creation. All participating designers proudly represented Brand NIF Global – LST, reinforcing the institute’s growing presence and influence on international fashion platforms.

About New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global)

Global Roots. International Reach.

Headquartered in New York City, NIF Global is dedicated to nurturing talent across fashion, design, management, and beauty education. By integrating New York’s creative edge, London’s avant-garde sensibility, and India’s rich cultural heritage, the institute offers students a truly global learning experience.

From Lakmé Fashion Week to the runways of London, New York, and Dubai, NIF Global continues to elevate emerging talent—shaping designers who are innovative, responsible, and globally relevant.

Inspired by Icons. Guided by Industry Leaders.

The NIF Global ecosystem is enriched through celebrity inspiration and strong industry mentorship. Ananya Panday, Style Icon of NIF Global, inspires students with her confident individuality, contemporary style, and belief in creative evolution.

Students also benefit from mentorship by renowned industry leaders such as Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, whose insights bridge the gap between education and the realities of the global fashion industry—empowering students to evolve from learners into industry-ready professionals.

With campuses across India, NIF Global delivers world-class education in fashion, interior design, management, and beauty, providing students with exposure to global platforms in London, New York, Dubai, and Lakmé Fashion Weeks, and unlocking exceptional international career opportunities.

Through its strategic partnership with the London School of Trends (LST)—a respected institution known for excellence in fashion and design education—NIF Global continues to drive innovation, creativity, and excellence within the global design landscape.

“By showcasing at New York Fashion Week, NIF Global reaffirmed its growing influence on international fashion platforms and its commitment to shaping future-ready designers.” www.nifglobal.college

