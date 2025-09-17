Bangalore has no shortage of “service providers”, from real estate brokers and caterers to fitness trainers and app developers. But anyone who has tried finding genuine help online knows the pain: fake leads, WhatsApp spam, and endless back-and-forth before you even find someone credible. No More Fake Leads: How Pyng Is Changing the Way Bangalore Finds Local Services

That’s exactly the problem Pyng set out to solve.

What Is Pyng?

Launched as Swiggy’s new hyperlocal platform, Pyng connects users with verified professionals across 50+ categories, including personal fitness trainer, career coaching, finance, interior design, astrology, and more. With 1000+ certified experts already onboard, the platform ensures that customers don’t waste time sifting through unreliable directories or spam-filled WhatsApp groups.

Unlike other platforms, Pyng guarantees:

Verified profiles only – Every professional goes through checks before listing.

– Every professional goes through checks before listing. Direct connection – No middlemen. Chat or call instantly through the app.

– No middlemen. Chat or call instantly through the app. Satisfaction first – If a service doesn’t meet expectations, refunds are built into the model.

In short: no more fake leads, only real solutions.

The AI Advantage: Smart Matching for Real Needs

Pyng has recently rolled out a new AI-powered assistant, designed to make the experience even more seamless for users and professionals alike.

Here’s how it works:

The AI filters serious leads from casual inquiries, so professionals only spend time on high-quality requests.

from casual inquiries, so professionals only spend time on high-quality requests. Customers get instant answers to common queries (like pricing, availability, or service scope).

to common queries (like pricing, availability, or service scope). The AI recommends the best-suited profiles based on the customer’s unique need, location, and preferences, saving hours of browsing.

based on the customer’s unique need, location, and preferences, saving hours of browsing. For professionals, the AI acts like a 24/7 receptionist, handling queries even when they’re offline.

This blend of human expertise + AI efficiency is what sets Pyng apart.

Why It Matters for Bangalore

In a fast-moving city like Bangalore, where people often juggle work, family, and long commutes, trust and speed are everything. Whether it’s finding a reliable broker in Whitefield, an event planner in Indiranagar, a WordPress developer in HSR Layout, or a fitness coach in Koramangala—residents want verified professionals without the noise.

By eliminating fake leads and replacing guesswork with AI-powered matching, Pyng is reshaping how locals discover and connect with trusted services.

And now, with the Pyng app available on Android and iOS, Bangaloreans can explore verified profiles, connect instantly, and let AI do the heavy lifting in finding the right expert, no spam, no fake leads, just real solutions.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

