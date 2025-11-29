OPPO Find X9 Series driving India’s premium smartphone market beyond specs

The modern premium smartphone landscape has shifted. Today, buying a flagship smartphone is not just about a spec sheet. It’s about the experience a device enables in the hands of a user whose life is increasingly digital and creative. This is the new flagship reality that the OPPO Find X9 Series – comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro – is built to address. The Find X9 Series embodies the “no weakness” philosophy across camera, design, display and performance.

For the modern Indian smartphone user, who demands artistry, resilience, and intelligence, the Find X9 Series repositions the flagship smartphone as a truly essential and intuitive tool for creative expression and everyday excellence. OPPO has always sought to blend powerful engineering with durable designs, and this series is a commitment to a premium life where craftsmanship, the imaging of Hasselblad, and deeply integrated AI experiences come together.

A creator’s flagship

In a world where a lot of people are creating content, whether as a vlogger, photographer, or storyteller, the Find X9 Series is designed to support every kind of creator. It goes beyond just clicking a picture and helps you capture moments with clarity and ease.

The new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System sits at the core of this creative tool. Co-engineered with Hasselblad, the Find X9 Series delivers professional-level photo and video quality.

Cinematic colour and true tones: When you shoot with your Find X9 series, your subject always looks life like, not over processed or artificial. You will see a natural, cinematic colour treatment, making images and videos pop without looking artificial or oversaturated. This true-to-life colour science, thanks in part to an industry-first True Colour Camera that measures ambient light precisely, ensures that skin tones and landscapes are rendered beautifully and authentically.

Consistency across lenses: Whether you are capturing a vast landscape with the ultra-wide lens, a detailed portrait, or a distant scene with the telephoto, the results are consistent across all the different lenses. The Find X9 Pro, in particular, features a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera with a large aperture, offering 3X optical zoom and incredible macro capability. This hardware allows for up to 13.2X lossless zoom, allowing you to capture everything from sports events to the delicate details of nature. This ensures you can fill the frame clearly, even when shooting a distant subject.

For creators seeking even more, the Hasselblad Teleconverter kit transforms Find X9 Pro into a 10x optical super-zoom, enabling up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x for video. This is perfect for capturing every detail at concerts, sports events, or nature outings, thereby giving even greater creative flexibility and precision when framing distant shots, bringing the tactile feel of a high-end camera accessory to the smartphone ecosystem. You can buy the Hasselblad Teleconverter kit separately at a special price of just ₹29,999.

The Hasselblad Teleconverter kit

Seamless day or night shooting: From bright daylight to challenging low-light conditions, the camera ensures consistent, high-quality results, making it your perfect companion for live concerts or fast action, even if your subject is far away. The new LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s suite of computational photography algorithms, enhances clarity and dynamic range while operating with efficiency. Furthermore, the ability to record 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR video on the main camera and even the 200 MP telephoto on the Pro model, unlocks creative potential for capturing high-speed action or stunning slow-motion sequences.

For the aspiring professional looking to carry out some editing on the videos shot with the smartphone, the introduction of LOG video support across different frame rates, combined with ACES (Academy Colour Encoding System) certification, means the footage can seamlessly integrate into professional colour-grading workflows.

AI as a companion

The Find X9 Series integrates AI as a creative companion that simplifies and accelerates a content creator’s workflows. As a creator, you can focus on the act of capturing the moment, without worrying about the tedious post-production and clean-up, such as removing unwanted objects or people.

It can help you organise, edit, clean and improve content much faster. Using features like AI Portrait Glow, creators can effortlessly optimise low-light portraits and selfies, balancing light and skin tones without over processing. AI also helps you organise, edit, clean and improve content, so that you can focus on the creative act. The new ColorOS 16 debuts a range of AI features that centralise in the OPPO AI Hub. For instance, AI Recorder automatically generates summaries and titles for notes, while AI Mind Space helps you to capture on-screen content instantly using the Snap Key. All of these tools act as a complete, on-the-go productivity studio, managing the non-creative aspects of making content.

The new ColorOS 16 debuts a range of AI features that centralise in the OPPO AI Hub.

The Find X9 Series has a deep integration with Google’s Gemini model. Using this, you can issue natural language commands to control apps like Calendar and Clock, to do tasks that you may need every day like setting reminders to managing schedules with alarms. OPPO has also ensured that this deep AI integration is secure, using the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC) to process sensitive data in a highly secure and encrypted environment.

What makes it a 2025 flagship?

The Find X9 Series embodies the “no weakness” philosophy across camera, design, display and performance, setting the standard for what a 2025 flagship should feel like. It’s a device built for modern consumer behaviour – more video, more storytelling, more mobility, and an expectation of effortless performance.

The series is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. This processor, combined with OPPO’s All-New Trinity Engine, ensures that the smartphone’s performance remains smooth and cool even during the most demanding tasks. So, even when you are shooting a long-form video in 4K, the phone will remain cool.

The integrated thermal stability also ensures quick export and rendering of large video files, which is essential for professional creators. This is a future-forward take on personal technology, ensuring the device is capable of handling the demands of a fully connected lifestyle.

The design story is one of elegance engineered for strength. The redesigned camera system, now more subtly positioned, and the Floating Stack Architecture have integrated massive batteries without adding bulk. The Find X9 comes with a 7,025 mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a 7,500 mAh battery, which is the largest ever for an OPPO flagship. This huge capacity means more shooting without battery anxiety, especially important for creators on offbeat locations.

The series looks stunning in a near-borderless flat display with ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels. The displays are durable too, backed by a blend of Corning® Gorilla® Glass and certified with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. This means you can shoot content in rain or harsh travel conditions without worry, ensuring maximum device durability.

Overall, the Find X9 Series stands out in 2025 due to its imaging consistency, powerful AI support, exceptional durability, huge battery life, strong display, and top-tier chipset.

Driving India’s premium smartphone market

By focusing on the experience in the form of the joy of looking at a perfectly composed photo, the convenience of an intelligently summarised note and the peace of mind of a long-lasting battery, the Find X9 Series is not just competing in the premium segment. It is defining its future.

At a starting price of ₹74,999, it is poised to become the aspirational choice for the new generation of Indian consumers who demand excellence in design, functionality and smart interactions. This pricing reflects value for money, delivering true professional-grade imaging and cutting-edge AI features in a device built for durability and all-day performance.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.