Over 800 recruiters and entrepreneurial success provide an edge to UPES students

At UPES, success is never left to chance; it is the outcome of a meticulously designed ecosystem that blends academic rigour, strong industry integration, and an entrepreneurial mindset. True to its vision as The University of Tomorrow, UPES is shaping a generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are equally prepared to launch their own ventures as they are to excel in global corporations. This year’s placement season brought an impressive line-up of recruiters.

This commitment to excellence is reflected in its stellar placement record. In 2025, UPES achieved 100 % placement for all eligible students, with over 800 recruiters, from Fortune 500 giants to cutting-edge startups, scouting talent from its campuses. The university’s alumni network continues to inspire current students, with success stories like Manik Garg, a UPES alumnus, who secured a ₹1.3 crore per annum package at Atlassian, serving as a powerful example of what UPES graduates can achieve on the global stage. “UPES was where I learned to challenge conventions, embrace problem-solving with creativity, and push my own boundaries. Those lessons have stayed with me, shaping the way I work and lead today,” says Manik. His journey stands as proof that with the right environment, students can go on to make a mark not just in India, but across the world.

This year’s placement season brought an equally impressive line-up of recruiters, including Microsoft, Bain & Company, Oracle, DE Shaw & Co., Groww, Reliance, Adani, and KPMG. The stellar placements extended across domains and showcased students’ ability to excel in competitive selection processes.

For Sahib Nanda, from B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), the journey to his dream role was one of transformation. “When I joined UPES, I had ambition but lacked direction. The blend of technical depth in my AI & ML programme, access to state-of-the-art labs, and the culture of peer learning here gave me the edge I needed. The pre-placement bootcamps and mock interviews made me walk into selection rounds with confidence. Every stage, from solving complex coding problems to discussing system designs, felt like I had been preparing for it all along. UPES didn’t just teach me how to code; it taught me how to solve problems at scale.”

The stellar placements extended further with offers at DE Shaw India Pvt. Ltd., where four students — Aaditya Garg from B.Tech Applied Petroleum Engineering (Gas Stream), Mohd Ayan from B.Tech Applied Petroleum Engineering (Upstream), Swagata Sarma from B.Tech Applied Petroleum Engineering (Upstream), and Avni Goyal from B.Tech CSE in AI & ML — were offered ₹27.62 LPA. Aashi Jain from MBA Business Analytics (KPMG) joined Trafigura Global Services Pvt. Ltd. with ₹28.78 LPA, while Saksham Shahu from B.Tech (H) CSE in AI & ML was placed at Loop Health with ₹26 LPA, and Som Subhankar Priyadarshan from B.Tech Fire & Safety Engineering joined ONGC with ₹25 LPA.

Aashi Jain, now at Trafigura, reflects on her journey with similar gratitude. “I came to UPES for my MBA in Business Analytics with a dream of working on global projects. What I didn’t expect was the level of mentorship and exposure I would receive. From case study competitions to analytics hackathons, I was constantly challenged to think critically and work in high-pressure environments. My internship with a leading firm, facilitated by UPES, was a turning point. It made me industry-ready and eventually helped me land my role at Trafigura. This journey has been nothing short of transformational.”

Such success is no accident. The university’s placement strategy is embedded into every stage of the student journey. The curriculum is designed in close partnership with industry leaders, ensuring graduates are equipped with immediately relevant skills. Live projects, internships with global organisations, and personalised career guidance make sure that every student walks into the recruitment process prepared to meet industry expectations. The result is a placement record that is not just impressive in numbers, but in the quality and diversity of opportunities students receive.

For those whose ambitions lie in creating companies rather than joining them, UPES offers Runway, its in-house startup incubator. Launched in 2021, Runway has already supported over 250 startups across CleanTech, FinTech, FMCG, PrintTech, Agritech, and DeepTech. With over ₹20 crore in grants from national and state-level agencies such as DST, MeitY, BIRAC SPARSH, and Startup Uttarakhand, Runway-backed ventures have collectively raised ₹25 crore in external funding and command a combined market valuation of ₹114 crore. Flagship success stories include UGreen Technology, which launched India’s first carbon capture pilot for the E&P sector; Pension Box, which is reimagining retirement savings for gig workers; and Indian Hempstore, which is building India’s first hybrid marketplace for hemp-based lifestyle products.

These ventures are not only commercially viable but also driven by purpose, often addressing sustainability, financial inclusion, and social impact. Runway’s model is deliberately inclusive, welcoming first-generation entrepreneurs from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration across engineering, design, law, liberal studies, and business. Students gain access to co-working spaces, prototyping labs, IP and legal advisory, investor connects, and mentorship from experienced founders and industry leaders.

Top recruiters return to UPES year after year for one simple reason, the quality and readiness of its graduates. Employers value the rare combination of industry-first curriculum, interdisciplinary learning, strong communication skills, and a culture of innovation. This ensures that graduates can contribute from day one, whether they are solving complex business problems in a corporate boardroom or building scalable solutions in their own startups.

Apply now, admissions closing soon.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.