Bengaluru, India: PayRupik, the digital lending platform powered by Sayyam Investments Private Limited, participated in the World Fintech Summit 2026 as the Instant Credit Partner, joining discussions around digital lending, financial accessibility, and technology-driven financial services. PayRupik Recognised at World Fintech Summit 2026 for Scalable Digital Lending

Representing Sayyam Investments Private Limited at the summit, Govind Kumar, CTO, participated in a panel discussion on NBFC innovation, while Maaz Ahmed, Sr. Product Manager, delivered a keynote session focused on the future of responsible finance.

Recognition for Scalable Digital Lending During the summit, PayRupik received the award for "Excellence in Scalable Digital Lending" for its contribution towards accessible and technology-enabled lending services.

The recognition also marked PayRupik’s second major industry recognition within the first two quarters of 2026.

Discussions on Alternative Data and Credit Accessibility One of the summit discussions focused on "NBFC Innovation: Expanding Credit Access with Technology."

A key theme explored during the panel was the growing role of alternative data in improving underwriting capabilities and expanding credit access for users often underserved by traditional financial systems.

Govind Kumar, CTO, Sayyam Investments Private Limited, highlighted how transaction SMS analysis, utility payment behaviour, Account Aggregator frameworks, GST-related business activity, device-level signals, and bank statement analysis are helping lenders build a more contextual understanding of customer financial behaviour.

"Alternative data is gradually helping the industry move beyond conventional credit assessment models and build a more contextual understanding of customer behaviour. The larger opportunity lies in balancing financial accessibility with responsible underwriting, transparency, and long-term customer trust."

He also discussed how behavioural insights can help assess both repayment intent and repayment ability, while emphasising the importance of responsible data usage and customer-centric lending ecosystems.

Building the Future of Responsible Finance As part of the summit, Maaz Ahmed, Sr. Product Manager, Sayyam Investments Private Limited, delivered a keynote session titled "Building the Future of Responsible Finance."

The session highlighted how India's digital public infrastructure, including UPI and digital onboarding systems, is improving financial inclusion and expanding access to financial services.

He also spoke about fintech companies expanding beyond standalone lending through services such as medical financing, BBPS-enabled payments, and co-lending frameworks.

Technology-Driven Growth in the NBFC Ecosystem Industry discussions at the summit also highlighted the growing role of NBFCs in improving financial accessibility through AI-led engagement models, multilingual communication systems, and digital onboarding frameworks designed for underserved user segments.

Over the years, Sayyam Investments Private Limited has continued expanding its digital lending operations through technology-driven financial services and responsible lending practices. The company currently manages Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding ₹1,500 crore and has served more than 20 million users.

About Sayyam Investments Private Limited Sayyam Investments Private Limited is a fintech-focused financial services company driving technology-led innovation across digital lending and financial accessibility solutions in India. Through its digital lending platform, PayRupik, the company provides quick and accessible credit solutions designed around transparency, compliance, and customer convenience. Through data-driven processes and scalable digital infrastructure, the company focuses on building responsible and accessible financial solutions for emerging customer segments.

Learn More: PayRupik : www.payrupikloan.in

Sayyam Investments : www.sayyaminvestments.in

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