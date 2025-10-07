Petals Preschool & Daycare Plans 500 Centers by 2030: Founders Share Expansion Blueprint

The story of Petals Preschool and Daycare, an Indian preschool chain with over 72 awards,began not in a boardroom, but in a mother’s search for the right educational start for her son. Growing from three to 175 children in the first year, it now plans to expand with a focus on early childhood development and innovative support for families.

This beginning was shared by co-founders Preeti Kwatra and Pawan Kwatra on The Success Playbook Podcast by Expertrons and Shine, where they discussed their journey from a single centre to a plan for 500 centres by 2030.

"It started with my journey of motherhood," shared Preeti Kwatra. "I realised there's a gap in quality early childhood education, and I discussed with my husband that we should do something to fill this gap."

What began in 2003 with just three children—including her own son— grew to 175 children by the end of the first year, reflecting the trust parents placed in her approach. Pawan Kwatra describes their motivation: "When you see kids smiling, it's the biggest motivation. It encourages you to come to school every day as well.”

Early Education Approach

The Kwatras highlighted that 90% of a child’s brain develops by age six, making the first five years especially important. This understanding guided them to create an institution that extended beyond traditional nursery care.

Petals now operates with features such as Brain Aptitude Tests (BAT) for one-on-one parent counseling, meal plans from AIM nutritionists, and a Social-Emotional Development Connect Activity, where teachers visit the child's home to support a smooth transition to school. For parental reassurance, Petals also offers a Live CCTV Feed and a "not satisfied, don't pay" option.

Preeti Kwatra said: "First five years are more crucial than the university years because you are building the foundation."

Building a Scalable Model

Recognising the need—and the ₹25,000 crore market—Petals is now expanding through a partner programme designed to involve new entrepreneurs, particularly women.

The model is structured around shared success and reduced risk. Petals manages marketing fully and provides a tech-enabled operation that can be overseen remotely. The programme offers a return on investment (ROI) of approximately 35−40% per annum, with an assurance that if a centre is not successful within two years, 80% of the franchisee's invested money is secured.

"From a business or numbers point of view, I think it's a good business. At the same time, you are serving society," said Pawan Kwatra.

Preeti Kwatra described the program as a professional opportunity for women: "This kind of a business is a good opportunity for women. At Petals, SOPs are set in a way that any new person, after training, can run the business." She added that preschools are needed everywhere, just like a grocery shop.

Podcast host Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and IIT Bombay alumnus, noted the comprehensive nature of the system the Kwatra’s have built. He said: "You have created an ecosystem for teachers, staff and even parents. It's not only a good business, but an institution and legacy in the making."

With over 22,000+ parents engaged and a structured framework for operations, Petals is preparing for wider expansion in India’s early education sector.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.