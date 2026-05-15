Air conditioners have become more of a necessity than a luxury. And when we say this it is not because of cheaper rates, it’s because of rising temperatures soaring across India. However, modern buyers are no longer just looking for cooling, they also want smart features, energy efficiency, faster performance, and better value for money. Planning to buy an AC this summer? 5 things to know about Hisense Intelli Cool Series

If you are planning to buy or upgrade your AC this season, the Hisense 2026 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC from the Intelli Cool Pro Series is emerging as a compelling option in the smart cooling segment. The AC is designed to suit modern urban households due to intelligent technology with quick cooling and energy-saving features.

Here are five features of Hisense Intelli Cool Series 1. Instant cooling designed for Indian summers Do you know how hot it gets in India during summers? You can’t go for a walk in the summer, it’s that hot. One of the biggest advantages of the Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series is its quick chill feature. During peak summer heat, users often want immediate relief, and this AC is built to cool rooms rapidly and efficiently.

The AC intelligently adjusts performance according to room temperature, ensuring consistent cooling while maintaining comfort levels throughout the day.

2. 5-in-1 convertible AC with Pro cooling modes One of the standout features of the Hisense 2026 Model is its intelligent 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes that allow users to customize cooling based on their requirements. Whether it’s Baby Mode, Comfort Mode, WFH Mode, Family Mode, or SMART Mode, the AC is designed to deliver optimal comfort while helping users save energy across different usage scenarios.

This AC also comes with a 4-way swing feature that allows air to move horizontally and vertically, ensuring balanced temperature distribution throughout the space without any hot spots.

3. Smart Wi-Fi connectivity for convenient control The Hisense 2026 Model comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi functionality, allowing users to control the AC remotely through smart devices.

Whether you want to switch on the AC before reaching home or adjust cooling settings without using the remote, the smart connectivity feature adds convenience to everyday usage. It also comes with Hindi/English voice control support offering easy access to consumers.

4. Energy-Efficient Inverter Technology Electricity consumption is one of the biggest concerns during summer, especially with extended AC usage. The Hisense Intelli Cool Series uses inverter technology that optimizes power consumption by regulating compressor speed based on cooling requirements.

5 . Stylish Design with Modern Functionality With 37 years of cooling experience, this Hisense AC also features a sleek and minimal design that blends well with contemporary interiors.

The unit is designed to offer both aesthetics and functionality, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and home office setups. Features like stabiliser-free operation and advanced airflow further enhance the overall user experience.

Attractive Pricing with Cashback Offers The Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series is currently available at a listed price is INR 36,990, buyers can avail cashback and additional offers that bring the effective price down to around INR 32,490, making it a competitive option in the smart inverter AC category.

Check out here: Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series Split AC

The official sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense combines quick cooling, Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls, inverter-based energy efficiency, and attractive pricing, making the Intelli Cool Pro Split AC a strong contender for anyone planning an AC upgrade this summer.

For households seeking a balance between performance, convenience, and affordability, the Hisense 2026 Model could be worth considering.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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