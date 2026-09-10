Punjab CM calls for CII collaboration on sustainable crop residue management

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called for collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote sustainable crop residue management, attract investment and create employment opportunities for youth. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT_PRINT)

During a meeting with a CII delegation in Chandigarh, Mann said the government was working to strengthen Punjab’s industrial ecosystem and make the state an industrial hub. He said government-industry cooperation was needed to promote sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology while benefiting farmers.

Mann urged CII to scale up crop residue management efforts in the Malwa region, particularly Sangrur and Barnala, where the Parmal variety of paddy is cultivated. He said practical, affordable and technology-driven solutions could help farmers manage crop residue while reducing pollution.

The chief minister also backed knowledge and technology exchange in horticulture and assured CII of government support for facilitating a visit by the World Horticulture Centre to India during CII Agro Tech India 2026.

Mann said infrastructure was essential to improve ease of doing business, reduce costs and attract investment. He assured reliable and quality power supply to industrial areas, particularly during peak demand, and said infrastructure bottlenecks would be addressed.

He also supported CII’s proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute in Ludhiana, saying it could create a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs and expand employment opportunities for people.

Mann asked CII to explore establishing a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Punjab with an ultra-modern laboratory in Jalandhar. He also proposed a special skill centre for defence manufacturing industries to provide trained manpower and support economic activity.

The meeting covered agriculture, horticulture, crop residue management, industrial and urban infrastructure, skill development and emerging sectors. Mann said the government remained committed to strengthening Punjab’s economy through investment, technology and employment.