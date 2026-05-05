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    Punjab logs highest-ever GST collection in April, posts sharp year-on-year growth

    State reports 2,987 crore gross GST, leads country in growth; enforcement drives boost compliance.

    Published on: May 05, 2026 10:53 AM IST
    By Genesis
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    Punjab has recorded its highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection since the rollout of the indirect tax regime, with the state also emerging as the fastest-growing in GST revenue terms, according to officials.

    Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press briefing in Chandigarh.
    Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press briefing in Chandigarh.

    Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state reported a gross GST collection of 2,987.38 crore in April, while net collections stood at 2,725.08 crore. The figures mark a year-on-year growth of 70.7% in net GST revenue, amounting to an increase of over 1,100 crore compared to April last year.

    Officials said Punjab also recorded a 66% rise in post-settlement GST collections, placing it ahead of other states and above the national average growth rate.

    However, the minister noted that part of the year-on-year increase was influenced by an atypical Integrated GST (IGST) adjustment of 859 crore recorded in April 2025. Adjusting for this, the state’s underlying growth stood at 12.57% in gross GST and 10.97% in net GST, indicating steady gains in tax compliance and administration.

    The government attributed the improved collections to intensified enforcement and compliance measures. According to the Excise and Taxation Department, anti-evasion drives conducted across sectors resulted in penalties exceeding 175 crore. In one such operation targeting the iron and steel sector, nearly 200 vehicles were detained in a single day.

    The state government said it has increasingly relied on data analytics, intelligence-based inspections, and coordinated field action to plug leakages and widen the tax base.

    The GST regime, introduced nationwide in 2017, subsumed multiple indirect taxes into a unified system, with monthly collections often seen as a key indicator of economic activity and tax compliance trends. Punjab’s latest figures suggest both improved enforcement and a recovery in business activity, officials said.

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    News/Genesis/Punjab Logs Highest-ever GST Collection In April, Posts Sharp Year-on-year Growth
    News/Genesis/Punjab Logs Highest-ever GST Collection In April, Posts Sharp Year-on-year Growth
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