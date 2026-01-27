Punjab Secures ₹1,003.57 Crore Investment for Special Steel Manufacturing Unit in Ludhiana

Punjab has attracted a greenfield investment of ₹1,003.57 crore in the special steel manufacturing sector, aimed at strengthening the State’s industrial and metallurgical infrastructure. Punjab attracts ₹1,003.57 crore investment in special steel manufacturing, aiming to bolster industrial infrastructure.

Cabinet Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, announced that AISRM Multimetals Private Limited (AISRM), part of the Arora Iron Group with an annual group turnover of approximately ₹2,200 crore, will set up a steel manufacturing facility at Village Jaspallon, on Doraha–Khanna Road in Ludhiana district.

The project will cover approximately 46 acres and is expected to generate employment for more than 920 people. Implementation will be phased, with the first phase targeted to become operational by September 2027.

The facility is designed with an installed capacity of 5.40 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), producing Round Bars, Wire Rods, Coils, and Flats using scrap and ferro alloys as raw materials. Operations are planned on a triple-shift basis for nearly 350 days each year.

According to Arora, the plant will incorporate modern steelmaking technologies, including Induction Furnaces, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF), Vacuum Degassing, Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD), Continuous Casting Machines, and Rolling Mills. These processes are intended to support the production of high-quality alloy and special steel products for industrial applications.

“The investment is expected to enhance Punjab’s alloy and special steel ecosystem, particularly benefiting the automobile and automotive components sector, where demand for high-grade steel is growing,” Arora said. He added that the project would reinforce Ludhiana’s position as a major industrial and metallurgical hub in North India.

The Cabinet Minister noted that the project aligns with the State government’s focus on industrial growth, value addition, employment generation, and sustainable manufacturing, leveraging Punjab’s industrial base, skilled workforce, and logistical advantages.