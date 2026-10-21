Punjab to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for first time, says Mohali mayor

Punjab will host the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time, with the semi-finals, third-place match and final scheduled to take place in Mohali on November 4 and 5, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab leader and Mohali mayor Sarabjit Singh said on Wednesday. Mohali mayor Sarabjit Singh speaks about Punjab hosting the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for the first time and preparations for the tournament.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Singh credited chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's efforts for bringing the international hockey tournament to the state. He said hosting the competition would help promote hockey and other sports in Punjab and encourage more young people to take up sporting activities.

The league matches will be held in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2, followed by the knockout-stage matches in Mohali. Six teams — India, Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea — will participate in the tournament.

Singh said the event would provide Punjab with an opportunity to strengthen its presence on the international sporting map. He also appealed to residents to attend the matches in large numbers and cheer for the participating teams, adding that entry to the stadiums would be free throughout the tournament.

Stadium upgrades planned ahead of tournament According to Singh, approximately ₹25 crore has been allocated to prepare stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali to meet international standards. Of this amount, ₹16 crore is being spent on renovating and upgrading stadiums in Jalandhar, while around ₹8.90 crore has been allocated for stadiums in Mohali.

He said the investment in sports infrastructure would improve facilities for the tournament and contribute to the development of sports in the state beyond the event itself.

The mayor said Punjab's hosting of the competition could also encourage greater participation in hockey and other sports among young people. He urged residents to support the players by attending matches and creating an encouraging atmosphere at the venues.

The tournament will bring together six Asian teams, including India, and will feature league matches in Jalandhar before the decisive matches in Mohali. The organisers' preparations include upgrading the venues to accommodate the competition in line with international standards, Singh said.

Khed Kranti initiative and grassroots sports development Singh also spoke about the state government's Khed Kranti initiative, saying its results were beginning to emerge. He said the government had distributed cash awards worth approximately ₹135 crore to around 40,000 players.

In addition to the awards, new stadiums are being constructed across Punjab to expand access to sports facilities. In Mohali alone, around 32 stadiums are under construction, according to the mayor. These facilities are expected to provide local players with improved training infrastructure and opportunities to develop their skills.

Singh said sports promotion should not be viewed solely as the government's responsibility, but as a collective effort involving families and society. He appealed to parents to encourage their children to participate in sports alongside their studies.

He added that the state government was committed to developing a stronger sporting culture in Punjab and guiding young people towards sports and other constructive activities.

The mayor urged Punjabis to attend the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy matches and support the participating players. Entry will be free for spectators, he said, encouraging families and sports enthusiasts to make use of the opportunity to watch the tournament at the stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali.