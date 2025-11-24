Punjab to launch statewide blood donation and plantation drives on Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom anniversary

The Punjab government will mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a series of state-wide public welfare initiatives on 25 November, the concluding day of a three-day congregation being held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from 23 to 25 November. The programmes planned for the final day combine religious observances with campaigns focused on public health, environmental protection and social awareness. Guru Tegh Bahadur, in whose memory Punjab will mark the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom on 25 November with statewide blood donation, plantation and organ donation pledge campaigns.

The day will begin with the bhog (conclusion) of the Akhand Path Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Akhand Path, a continuous three-day recitation that started on 23 November, is being held in memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. The bhog will formally conclude the religious ceremony that is central to the commemorative event.

Following this, the state government will launch a statewide blood donation campaign. Blood donation camps are proposed to be organised across districts and major towns, with participation from government institutions, social organisations and volunteers. According to officials, the objective is to increase the availability of safe blood for patients and to encourage voluntary blood donation as a sustained public health practice.

The government has also announced a simultaneous plantation drive, under which 3.5 lakh saplings are planned to be planted across Punjab. The plantation is expected to take place with the involvement of departments, schools, colleges and other institutions. The initiative seeks to promote environmental conservation, expand green cover and raise awareness about climate and ecological concerns, while linking these efforts to the values associated with the occasion.

In line with the Sikh concept of “Sarbat da Bhala” (welfare of all), a state-wide organ donation pledge campaign is also scheduled for 25 November. Through this initiative, citizens will be informed about the legal framework, procedures and safeguards related to organ donation, and those willing will be encouraged to register their consent. The health department and associated agencies will coordinate the pledge drives and information outreach.

Alongside these public initiatives, the programme at Sri Anandpur Sahib will feature Gurbani kirtan and related spiritual and community activities, including a “Sarbat da Bhala” themed unity centre aimed at promoting inter-community understanding and social harmony.

The three-day commemoration will conclude on the evening of 25 November with a drone show at Virasat-e-Khalsa in Sri Anandpur Sahib. The show is planned to depict key aspects of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and martyrdom, the legacy of the Khalsa and elements of Punjab’s history and cultural tradition through light and visual sequences.

In recent years, the state government has increasingly paired religious and cultural events with campaigns on health, environment and social responsibility. The programmes linked to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur are being positioned in continuity with these efforts, bringing together religious observance, public service and citizen participation on a common platform.