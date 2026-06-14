Punjab’s anti-drug campaign brings 90,000 addicts into treatment and rehabilitation, says health minister

Punjab’s anti-drug campaign Yudh Nashean Virudh has facilitated treatment, de-addiction and rehabilitation support for more than 90,000 people affected by substance abuse since its launch in March 2025, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh. Punjab's anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashean Virudh, has seen rising convictions under the NDPS Act, increasing from 80% in 2022 to 89% in 2026.

The minister said the campaign combines enforcement against drug traffickers with prevention, treatment and rehabilitation measures. Between March 1, 2025, and May 2026, over 90,000 individuals were admitted to de-addiction centres and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across the state.

Prevention key to long-term success Dr Balbir Singh said the fight against drugs cannot rely solely on police action and enforcement.

“As part of prevention and rehabilitation efforts, more than 90,000 victims of drug abuse have been admitted to de-addiction and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across Punjab between March 1, 2025, and May 2026.”

He said teachers, parents and local communities play a crucial role in identifying vulnerable individuals before substance use develops into addiction.

According to officials, early warning signs may include:

Sudden mood swings and irritability

Falling academic or work performance

Withdrawal from family interactions

Secrecy about activities and social circles

Frequent demands for money

Sleep disturbances

Loss of interest in sports and hobbies Physical symptoms may include fatigue, poor hygiene, red eyes, excessive drowsiness and unexplained changes in weight.

Recovery stories The government highlighted testimonies from recovering addicts who underwent treatment under the programme.

Manpreet Singh (name changed), a recovered addict from Amritsar, said:

“There was a time when I had almost given up on myself. The Punjab government's de-addiction centre gave me a new lease of life. The staff treated me with dignity and care. Today, I am free from addiction and looking forward to a better future. My message to others is simple: recovery is possible if you take the first step.”

Khushbaaz Singh (name changed), currently undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Amritsar, said counselling and medical support helped him return to normal life.

Advice for parents Officials urged parents to: