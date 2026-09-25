Sleep Well This Diwali: SleepyCat bangalore Introduces Corporate Gifting Options for Local Offices

This Diwali, Bengaluru’s corporate gifting scene is getting a little softer, and a lot more comfortable. As offices across the city gear up to celebrate the festive season, companies are looking beyond the usual sweets and hampers to find gifts that clients, employees, and partners can actually enjoy long after Diwali. SleepyCat bangalore Introduces Corporate Gifting Options for Local Offices

Bringing comfort into the festive gifting conversation, SleepyCat is offering a range of sleep and lifestyle products for Bengaluru offices including its soft bedsheets and the much-loved cuddle pillow, which has been catching attention online.

With gifts designed around relaxation, comfort and everyday living, SleepyCat is giving corporate Diwali gifting a cosy new direction because sometimes, the best way to say *“Happy Diwali”* is to gift someone a little more comfort.

Gifting Comfort This Diwali Corporate gifting has traditionally been associated with sweets, dry-fruits hampers and festive goodies. While these remain popular, companies are increasingly looking for gifts that recipients can use long after the celebrations are over. SleepyCat’s range offers an alternative centered around everyday comfort.

Its bedsheets can add a fresh touch to a bedroom, while the Cuddle Pillow brings softer, more playful elements to festive gifting. The pillow has also been attracting attention online, making it an appealing choice for companies looking to add something distinctive to their Diwali gifting.

Rather than being a gift that gets tucked away after the festive season, these products are designed to become part of everyday life.

A Cuddle Pillow for the Festive Season Among SleepyCat’s gifting options, the cuddle pillow stands out for its combination of comfort and personality. It is designed for those who enjoy an extra cushion of comfort while relaxing or sleeping. The pillow has become popular on the internet.

Bedsheets That Bring a Fresh Feel Home For companies looking for a more classic gifting option, SleepyCat's bedsheets offer a practical addition to the festive season. A fresh set of bedsheets can instantly change the look and feel of a bedroom while adding to everyday comfort.

Whether offered individually or as part of a customised corporate gifting combination, bedsheets can be a versatile choice for employees and clients alike.

Designed for Bengaluru's Corporate Community With Bengaluru being home to a large and diverse corporate workforce, Diwali presents companies with an opportunity to make their festive gestures more meaningful. SleepyCat's corporate gifting options allow businesses to choose products that align with the idea of rest, comfort and wellbeing.

The range can be considered for employee gifting, client appreciation, festive rewards, team celebrations and corporate hampers, depending on the organisation's requirements.

Making Diwali Gifting More Thoughtful The best corporate gifts are often those that continue to be useful after the festivities have ended. By bringing sleep and comfort into the Diwali gifting conversation, SleepyCat Bengaluru Stores offers Bengaluru businesses an opportunity to move beyond conventional gifting and choose products that can become part of their recipients' everyday routines.

This Diwali, Bengaluru offices can make their festive gifting a little softer, more personal and more memorable with SleepyCat bedsheets, the Cuddle Pillow and other comfort-focused products designed to bring the spirit of better rest home.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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