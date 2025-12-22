Soccer-Bayern ease past Heidenheim 4-0 to take nine-point lead into winter break

HEIDENHEIM, Germany, - Undefeated Bayern ‍Munich cruised past hosTS Heidenheim 4-0 on Sunday to go into the winter break with a nine-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga standings. The Bavarians, who have gone through 2025 without an away league loss, are on 41 points, with Borussia Dortmund ⁠second on 32 following Friday's ⁠2-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach. StrugglING Heidenheim are in ⁠17th place on 11. HT Image

It was one-way traffic from the start for Vincent Kompany's team, despite missing ‍injured ‌Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and suspended Konrad Laimer among others, and they ​took a 15th-minute lead through a close-range Josip Stanisic header at the far post after Heidenheim keeper Diant Ramaj failed to clear a Jonathan Tah header.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 35th with an almost identical move after again catching the Heidenheim defence napping, Michael Olise tapping in at the ​far ⁠post.

The Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane rattled the post with a fine solo ⁠effort and low shot before Heidenheim substitute Stefan Schimmer responded ‌by hitting the crossbar with the hosts' best chance.

Schimmer should have done better in the 78th with only Bayern's ​Jonas Urbig to beat but he volleyed straight at the keeper. Bayern scored again with Luis Diaz's diving header ‍in the 86th ‍minute and ⁠Kane still had time to get on the scoresheet with a fine move in the box deep in stoppage time for his 19th league goal of the season.

The league resumes on January 9. Voith-Arena Germany Heidenheim Bayern München

