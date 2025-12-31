Soccer-Draw with Tunisia sends Tanzania into Cup of Nations last 16

RABAT, - Tanzania grabbed a second-half equaliser to hold Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their last Group C game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and book a place in the last 16. HT Image

Tanzania's second point of the tournament proved enough for them to advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Feisal Salum's powerful shot three minutes into the second half secured the draw after Tunisia had gone ahead through a 43rd-minute penalty converted by Ismael Gharbi.

Tunisia finished second in the group behind Nigeria, who beat Uganda 3-1 in Fes, with Tanzania third.

Tunisia will meet Mali in Casablanca on Saturday in the last 16 while Tanzania will face hosts Morocco in the first knockout round in Rabat on Sunday.

Salum’s shot sneaked past Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen in the rain in Rabat after Tanzania defender Ibrahim Abdallah had given away a penalty for a handball offence.

Gharbi tucked the kick away, having earlier hit the woodwork with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box in the first chance of the game.

Tanzania’s draw eliminates Angola from the tournament by the narrowest of margins. Both teams finished third in their groups with two points and a goal difference of minus one, but Tanzania scored three goals while Angola netted only two.

It was the first time a side with two points have squeezed through as one of the four best third-placed finishers since the size of the competition was increased to 24 teams in 2019.

It is also the first time that Tanzania, who will co-host the 2027 Cup of Nations finals with neighbours Kenya and Uganda, advance past the group stage although they are still to win a game at the finals with a record of five draws and seven defeats in 12 matches.

