Somnath reflects India’s eternal culture and indomitable spirit, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said Somnath stands as a living symbol of India’s eternal culture, faith and indomitable spirit despite centuries of invasions and historical challenges. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses an event in Dehradun. (@pushkardhami X)

In a statement ahead of the “75 Years of Heritage Celebration” programme scheduled from May 8 to 11 at the Somnath Temple complex in Gujarat, CM Dhami said the temple continues to convey to the world that the strength of Indian culture and spiritual consciousness remains eternal and unbreakable, as per a press note.

The Chief Minister said the event is not merely a religious programme, but a celebration of India’s cultural consciousness, national pride and spiritual heritage. He added that the initiative would help connect the younger generation with the country’s rich traditions and Sanatan values.

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preservation and restoration of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage is progressing across the country with renewed energy and commitment.

“The grand development of religious sites such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham reflects India’s journey of cultural renaissance,” he said.

The chief minister added that such events are helping younger generations reconnect with their roots, traditions and the values of Indian civilisation, while also strengthening cultural unity, patriotism and spiritual consciousness among citizens.

Expressing confidence about the upcoming programme, CM Dhami further stated that the Somnath-linked celebration would further strengthen the global recognition of India’s eternal traditions and cultural pride.