Sporting KC aims to dent Austin FC's playoff hopes

There's not much left to play for this season for Sporting Kansas City, mired in 13th place in the Western Conference table, eight points below the red line. But they can put a dent in the playoff armor for Austin FC when the Verde and Black travel to Kansas City, Kan., for a Sunday night clash. HT Image

Austin FC is in seventh place in the Western Conference. They are 5-2-3 since June 1, good for 1.8 points per match, second best in MLS in that span. They're coming off a 3-1 victory over San Jose on Aug. 30, breaking a tie in the standings between the two sides with a valuable three points.

Osman Bukari and Myrto Uzuni both scored first-half goals. After San Jose drew within 2-1 in the 53rd minute, an own goal in the 77th minute secured the victory.

Head coach Nico Estevez was satisfied, but not overly so.

"We had good moments, but I expect even more," Estevez said after the match. "But I expect even more. I think we can do better.

"Overall, though, I think we understood what we needed."

Now Austin has to avoid looking past a struggling opponent on their home pitch.

Sporting KC has struggled all season, which ultimately cost Peter Vermes his job. Sporting has played better under former Vermes assistant Kerry Zavagnin, but not well enough to get above the red line.

SKC is coming off a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Aug. 30. Sporting scored three goals in the final 20 minutes, including Dejan Joveljic's second goal, to secure three points.

Zavagnin, who has not given up on a playoff spot for his own club, believes the playoff push will make the match more contentious.

"We're getting closer to playoff time, so maybe it will be a little more cagey, a little more tactical in nature," he said. "We need to be disciplined in how we go forward. We've been really good in getting numbers in the box, but sometimes when you overdo it, you leave yourselves vulnerable in the defensive transition."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.