Steps and requirements to apply for a credit card online

Before an online application, it is necessary to confirm whether the profile meets the basic requirements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that eligibility criteria be clearly defined based on income, credit history, and overall financial stability. So, banks do not get to make this up as they go.

A credit card is therefore required that aligns with these usage patterns. It can have variants around travel, fuel, entertainment, and everyday spends. A Kotak Mahindra Credit Card offers this.

Credit cards have long outgrown their reputation as a borrowing tool. India recorded approximately 356 crore credit card transactions in FY 2024, with projections pointing to around 900 crore by FY 2029. That shift indicates that people are not just using cards for emergencies anymore. They are using them to earn cashback on groceries, get air miles on work trips, and save on fuel.

When people are unsure where to begin, they put off applying for a credit card. The eligibility questions, the document list and the application form; it can feel like a lot when there is no clear starting point. If a Kotak Mahindra Credit Card is being considered, this guide outlines the steps and requirements prior to application..

Must meet the minimum threshold for the chosen card variant

Nothing stalls an application faster than looking for a document mid-way through. It is advisable to keep these ready before starting:

Less than 700 is worth spending a few months improving the score before applying rather than risking a rejection that further dents it.

700 to 749 are still workable for standard cards, though premium variants may need additional evaluation.

750 and above generally places applicants in a favourable position; many banks tend to approve applications and offer better credit limits.

A proper double check on whether all documents are current and clearly legible helps. Because even a minor wrong spelling of applicant's name or an address mismatch between two documents can delay application or result in rejection altogether.

How to check eligibility before applying Proceeding with an application without checking eligibility should be avoided. The following steps may be considered:

Pull the CIBIL score : The TransUnion CIBIL website allows individuals to check the score for free once a year. Many banking apps also display it in real time. Awareness of the score helps before the bank checks.

Review income requirements: Each Kotak Mahindra Credit Card variant carries its own minimum income criterion. Checking these beforehand ensures that the application aligns with the applicant profile.

Look at existing liabilities: A good credit score does not always guarantee approval if the current loan Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) consume a large share of the income. Banks consider the debt-to-income ratio alongside the score. Step-by-step application process The process for a Kotak Mahindra Credit Card online application is relatively quick; most applicants can complete the process in under ten minutes.

Step 1 - Pick the card that suits the requirement Browse the available options and shortlist based on the primary spending category including travel credit card, fuel credit card, entertainment credit card, or cashback credit card. Applying for a travel card may not be relevant if the highest spend is on groceries.

Step 2 - Fill in basic details Enter name, mobile number, Permanent Account Number (PAN), and Aadhaar number on the application form. This is the information the bank uses to verify identity and pull the credit profile.

Step 3 - Complete video KYC (VKYC) This step replaces the branch visit entirely. A short video verification is all it takes. Once completed, the virtual card may be issued shortly after verification.

As per RBI guidelines, banks must share a Key Fact Statement (KFS) with every credit card application, covering interest rates, fees, and key terms. It should be reviewed before proceeding as it is intended to ensure there are no surprises later.

Things to know before applying A few points that may help avoid issues later:

Reading the card statement each month: It is not just a bill. It shows every transaction, the billing cycle, the minimum amount due, and the due date. Staying aware of it can help avoid late payment charges.

Planning reward redemptions: Reward points on a Kotak Mahindra Credit Card can be redeemed for cashback, vouchers, or travel benefits through the bank's Unbox platform. Points do have an expiry, so they should not be left unused.

Avoid applying to multiple issuers at once : Every credit card application triggers a hard enquiry on the credit report. Multiple enquiries in a short window can temporarily lower the CIBIL score. It makes subsequent applications harder.

Check annual fee waiver conditions : Several card variants waive the annual fee once a certain spend threshold has been crossed. This detail is easy to miss at the time of applying. Final Word Applying for a Kotak Mahindra Credit Card does not have to be postponed. The CIBIL score can be checked, a card aligned with spending patterns can be selected, documents can be kept ready, and the process can be completed within a short time frame.

FAQs What is the minimum age to apply for a Kotak Mahindra Credit Card? The minimum age requirement is 18 years. Some premium variants may specify a higher minimum age, so it is worth checking the eligibility terms for the specific card one is interested in.

Can self-employed individuals apply? Yes. Both salaried and self-employed applicants are eligible, as long as they meet the income and CIBIL score requirements for their chosen card. Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or audited financials typically serve as income proof for self-employed applicants.

How soon does the virtual card arrive after VKYC? In most cases, the virtual card is issued right after successful VKYC completion, which means one can begin transacting online almost immediately. The physical card typically arrives within a few business days.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.