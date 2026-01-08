Sujhal Launches Official E-Commerce Platform

Sujhal, a designer jewellery brand from Ahmedabad, has officially launched its exclusive e-commerce platform, marking a milestone in the brand’s journey. With this launch, Sujhal opens its collection of well-crafted, avant-garde jewellery to customers across India and international markets. Known for blending modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, Sujhal emphasises exclusivity and artistry in its collections. (Sujhal)

Founded in Ahmedabad, Sujhal is known for blending modern aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship to create jewellery that is distinctive and artistic. Beyond ornamentation, each creation reflects the brand’s philosophy of celebrating individuality, grace, and aesthetic sensibility.

A Brand Rooted in Royal Expression

Named after co-founder Sujhal D Shah, the brand carries forward a design-led approach shaped by creativity and attention to detail. Every piece is designed as a singular creation—crafted to feel personal, and exclusive. Sujhal stands at the intersection of heritage and innovation, offering creations that resonate with both contemporary sensibilities and classic influences.

The collections feature intricately designed necklaces, rings, bracelets, and statement pieces suited for weddings, festive occasions, special celebrations, and elevated everyday wear. Each design reflects the brand’s focus on exclusivity, artistry, and lifestyle-led positioning. Sujhal’s expertise lies in creating fusion jewellery across a diverse range, including traditional, statement, festive, tribal, contemporary, work, and social jewellery.



Loved by Celebrities & Fashion Connoisseurs

Over the years, Sujhal has received attention from the fashion and entertainment industry alike. Celebrities such as Amyra Dastur, Nikita Dutta, Pooja Banerjee, and Shazahn Padamsee Kanakia have been seen wearing Sujhal creations, contributing to the brand’s visibility among style-focused audiences.