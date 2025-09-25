SVU’s Dharma Studies Connect Students with India’s Ancient Knowledge for Better Future

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), Mumbai, is taking a pioneering step in higher education with its Dharma Studies program, designed to reconnect students with India’s deep intellectual traditions while equipping them to tackle contemporary global challenges in ethics, culture, and policy making. SVU’s Dharma Studies is merging Indian Wisdom with Global Ethics. (Source: SVU)

In an era marked by cultural homogenisation and rising ethical dilemmas around technology, sustainability, and governance, the program offers an academically rigorous and text as well as practice based exploration of Dharma traditions. This approach goes beyond internal study of one religion, positioning Dharma as an indigenous framework for justice, social responsibility, and harmony in a globalised world.

Reviving Ancient Wisdom for Modern Relevance

The Dharma Studies initiative at SVU emphasises the critical study of Sanskrit and Prakrit textual traditions alongside comparative perspectives from modern philosophy, political theory, and cultural studies. Students engage directly with primary sources, cultivating both linguistic depth and interpretative skills. At the same time, they explore how principles rooted in Indian knowledge systems can inform today’s pressing debates on human rights, intercultural dialogue, sustainable development, and technology ethics.

"Dharma is not a relic of the past—it is a living, dynamic framework that continues to offer ethical guidance and cultural insight in today’s interconnected societies," said Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty - K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University. "Our goal is to enable students to critically engage with tradition, bridge it with contemporary knowledge, and contribute to global conversations from an Indian perspective."

Building Interdisciplinary Thinkers

The programme is designed for students aspiring to academic careers in philosophy, theology, cultural research, and Indology, as well as those seeking roles in international organisations, think tanks, cultural policy, and ethical leadership. By combining traditional knowledge systems with interdisciplinary dialogue, SVU ensures graduates are culturally grounded yet globally agile.

Through seminars, workshops, and collaborative projects, students explore how Dharma frameworks can intersect with contemporary fields such as:

● Political Theory & Governance: Examining dharmic principles of justice, duty, and responsibility to inform modern policymaking

● Human Rights & Global Ethics: Reinterpreting concepts of dignity, equality, and non-violence in cross-cultural contexts

● Sustainability & Ecology: Drawing from Dharma traditions that emphasise balance with nature to address ecological crises

● Ethics of Technology: Engaging ancient perspectives on knowledge, restraint, and responsibility to navigate AI and digital dilemmas

For Somaiya Vidyavihar University, the Dharma Studies programme is part of its broader mission of “Knowledge Alone Liberates”, which seeks to integrate cultural rootedness with global engagement. The university has consistently fostered an academic environment where Indian knowledge systems can dialogue with global frameworks, offering students holistic and future-ready education.

By reimagining Dharma as both an intellectual tradition and a living framework for ethical action, Somaiya Vidyavihar University is shaping graduates who are not only scholars of culture but also leaders for global change. The Dharma Studies program stands as a testament to India’s enduring knowledge systems—anchoring students in wisdom that is timeless, while preparing them to navigate challenges that are distinctly contemporary.

