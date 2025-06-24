Switzerland’s Creativity Hotspot: Zurich

Autumn in Zurich, starting in September and spanning through late November, transforms the city and its surroundings into a tapestry of red, gold and amber leaves, creating enchanting scenes along Lake Zurich and inside its historic neighbourhoods. With fewer crowds and more attractive accommodation rates than the peak summer months, fall offers a quieter, more authentic Swiss experience. At this time of the year, one can savour fresh seasonal flavours, explore vibrant local markets, and go on hikes or strolls through famous vineyards. Locals soak in the sun and fall colors at Zurich’s vibrant central square.

What to do in Zurich

Golden leaves, bobbing boats and crisp air, a perfect summary of autumn in Zurich.

Autumn in Zurich abounds with charming activities: choose from a leisurely stroll or cruise on Lake Zurich, explore the botanical garden, enjoy hilltop hikes painted with fall colours, and browse artisanal crafts and delicacies at farmer's markets. Here are some activities that can be enjoyed during this season.

Zurich Food Tour

Dive into Zurich’s gastronomic revolution with a guided “Zürich Food Tour” through the city’s west district. This three-hour experience, organised by Zurich Tourism, transports groups of up to 15 people to local hotspots for bites that range from multilayered Asian fusion to authentic Swiss-Italian creations, regardless of the weather conditions. You’ll sample innovative dishes paired with select alcoholic beverages—vegetarian options are available—and learn about the transformation of industrial Zurich‑West into a creative food hub.

Pumpkin Exhibition at Juckerhof Seegräben

Crisp blue skies and a riot of pumpkins.

Just 45–50 minutes from Zurich’s main station, Juckerhof Seegräben beside Lake Pfäffikersee becomes a vibrant family adventure in autumn. From 21 September to 20 October 2024, the annual pumpkin exhibition showcases whimsical pumpkin sculptures across the farm’s natural playgrounds. Young visitors can clamber over haystack castles, feed goats in the “Geisslipark” and pluck ripe apples, cherries, or berries in season. Farm-to-table treats await at the restaurant and shop, but remember to secure your exhibition ticket in advance for entry between 9:30 am and 5 pm daily​.

Wineries: Wine Tasting with a View

Golden Hour - Fall foliage paints the city in warm hues.

Zurich’s wine country, with terraced vineyards along Lake Zurich and idyllic Ufenau Island plots, yields famous wines such as Riesling-Silvaner, Räuschling and Pinot Noir. A visit to these wineries promises the unique experience of exploring the beautiful vineyards and exclusive wine-tasting sessions. At Höcklistein Winery, for example, guests can savour a two-hour tasting of elegant, structured Lake Zurich wines in historic rooms or on the sun-drenched terrace, complemented by a traditional winemaker's platter of local specialities. Adventure seekers can choose from five wine hiking trails that meander through vineyards and villages, culminating in guided tastings with winemakers. Don't miss the annual Expovina (30 October–13 November 2025), when 10 wine ships moored at Bürkliplatz will host around 160 booths, masterclasses for all levels, and gourmet accompaniments—an autumn celebration afloat on Lake Zurich​.

Events in 2025

Zurich's schedule of events during this season draws an international, creatively inclined crowd, making it a fantastic time to visit for culture lovers. The city’s local flair and immersive offerings also appeal in a big way to thrill-seekers.

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF)

Each year, the Zurich Film Festival attracts thousands of filmmakers, industry professionals, and movie lovers. Set over 11 days, around 160 films, from feature-lengths to short films, are screened. As the German‑speaking world’s launchpad for emerging talent, ZFF encourages discussions between established directors and fresh voices. Families can also enjoy “ZFF for Kids”, a curated series of international films for children and youth, complete with filmmaker Q&As. Scheduled this year from 25 September to 5 October, visitors to the ZFF can experience Zurich’s creative energy at its cinematic best, whether they’re enjoying an indie premiere or networking at the festival hub.

Halloween in Zurich

While Halloween isn’t a deeply rooted Swiss tradition, Zurich offers a spectrum of spine‑tingling delights for those seeking an eerie autumn adventure. At the Moulagen Museum of the University Hospital, 600 lifelike wax models of skin diseases dating back to 1917 confront visitors with realistic ghastliness. After dusk, join a Night Watchman walking tour through medieval alleyways, where tales of hangmen, witches and plagues echo under gas-lit lanterns. Thrill‑seekers can tackle the “House of Ghosts” escape room—set in a 1920 murder mystery—or follow the lantern path up Uetliberg for a fog‑shrouded dawn spectacle. For more exciting experiences, visit the Kulturama Museum's interactive exhibits or the Masoala Rainforest at the Zurich Zoo to meet exotic animals.

Zurich: A two-day itinerary

Autumn leaves and gentle waves create a peaceful lakeside escape in Zurich.

Day 1

Breakfast: The Café & Restaurant Confiserie Sprüngli serves homemade pastries and well-known favourites, while Café Henrici has a large menu with salads, sweets, and flambéed tarts.

Activity: Visit Uetliberg, Zurich’s own mountain where one can take in stunning views of the city, the lake, and the Swiss Alps. From here, one can choose to even hike or mountain bike on the many well-marked picturesque trails.

Lunch: Atop Uetliberg are a few dining options to choose from. Uto Kulm, a 4-star restaurant, offers à la carte dishes, farm-to-table menus, and wine tastings that one can savour while taking in scenic views.

Activity: Attend a workshop at Lindt Home of Chocolate where special chocolate courses under the expert guidance of master chocolatiers are offered. Or, opt for a cheesemaking workshop, where apart from learning how to make your own “Mutschli’, you can also enjoy a leisurely apéro.

Dinner: Choose a lakeside restaurant for an enchanting evening. Visit Belvoir Restaurant & Grill if you’re up for an open charcoal grill, or make your way to Lux Restaurant & Bar to enjoy your meal with panoramic views on their terrace.

Activity: Zurich has a lively nightlife with a host of bars to choose from. A bar in the area, popular for their specialty cocktails, is the Old Crow, boasting 1600 spirits, 500 of which are whisky.

Day 2:

Breakfast: Visit a cafe in the Old Town for a peaceful atmosphere, or grab breakfast at Babu’s Bakery & Coffeehouse, known for its specialty coffee and healthy breakfast options, for a more bustling morning scene.

Activity: Visit Switzerland’s largest art museum, the Kunsthaus Zurich, which showcases modern and contemporary masterpieces, including artworks by Picasso, van Gogh, and Munch. If you’re up for a bicycle ride, join an e-bike tour around Zurich-West and discover art in public places and in hidden spots only known among the locals.

Lunch: Grab lunch at the Kunsthaus Bar, located in the Kunsthaus Zurich museum’s building extension. Popular with locals and art lovers, the bar serves dishes made with locally grown ingredients.

Activity: Walk around the Old Town to discover its centuries-old facades, hidden courtyards and artisan boutiques. Or, explore the many weekly markets in the city that pop up in the summer and autumn, selling local handicrafts, secondhand treasures and local delicacies.

Dinner: Visitors who love art should definitely check out the Kronenhalle, a historic restaurant that has been a meeting place for artists and intellectuals since 1924 and has original art on display. Initially a meeting place for artists and literati, some of them used to pay with art, because of which guests today can gaze at original artworks by Chagall, Picasso and Miró while dining.

Activity: Head to Jules Verne Panorama Bar for delicious cocktails and wines accompanied by breathtaking views over Zurich’s rooftops. Or party at the Bauschänzli Biergarten & Grill, a cosy beer garden under large chestnut trees located on Bauschänzli, Zurich’s best-known island.

