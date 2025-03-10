Teachmint X2 The Ultimate AI Powered Google EDLA Certified Interactive Panel for Unmatched Security & Smart Learning

Bangalore, 10th March 2025: Teachmint has launched the Teachmint X2, an interactive flat panel designed for classroom use. The device features AI capabilities and Google EDLA certification. This article will examine the X2's features, and discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of using AI-powered interactive displays in education. We will also examine the security implications of EDLA certification." Revolutionizing Modern Classrooms with Unmatched Security, Seamless Google Integration, and Future-Ready Performance

Tech in education has to start inside the classrooms. Interactive panels used as teaching devices in classrooms have traditionally lacked operating systems that are vertically designed and have missed out on the full platform strength of the android ecosystem. To break this status quo, Teachmint X2 devices are Google EDLA and Play Protect certified" said Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint.

Mihir added, "With Teachmint X1, we saw massive adoption of AI in teaching methodologies through our EduAI offering. Building on this further, Teachmint X2 comes with an in-built Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will further boost AI capabilities of the devices locally."

Unmatched Security & Deep Google Integration

Security is at the core of Teachmint X2. As an EDLA-certified interactive flat panel, it runs Google Play Protect’s real-time malware defense, secure app installations, and continuous scanning to keep data safe. With coveted EDLA certification, it runs official Android with built-in Google Mobile Services (GMS), unlocking the full potential of Google’s trusted ecosystem.

Teach Mint

Its deep Google integration offers seamless access to tools like, drives, docs, sheets and meet for effortless collaboration. It also offers users direct access to Google Play Stores’ extensive library of educational apps.

Future-Ready Performance Powered by AI and Android 14

The Teachmint X2 transforms classroom performance with the dynamic duo of Android 14 OS and a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering blazing-fast response time and AI-Powered features that elevate interactive learning to new heights.

AI-Powered Learning: Fueled by its dedicated NPU, X2 enhances real-time language translation, tailored learning, and delivers incisive insights into student engagement.

Fueled by its dedicated NPU, X2 enhances real-time language translation, tailored learning, and delivers incisive insights into student engagement. Turbocharged EduAI: Accelerated responses, intelligent classrooms, and effortlessly personalized learning journeys.

Accelerated responses, intelligent classrooms, and effortlessly personalized learning journeys. Optimized Performance: Android 14 empowers faster, loading, intuitive multitasking, fortified security, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted learning experience.

Android 14 empowers faster, loading, intuitive multitasking, fortified security, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted learning experience. Interactive and Educator-Friendly Design: Designed with educators in mind, the Teachmint X2 offers an intuitive interface and state-of-the-art collaboration tools, making teaching effortless and engaging.

Designed with educators in mind, the offers an intuitive interface and state-of-the-art collaboration tools, making teaching effortless and engaging. Teachmint X Whiteboard: Provides natural, seamless writing with crystal-clear visuals and instant responsiveness, transforming digital classrooms into dynamic hubs of interactive learning.

Provides natural, seamless writing with crystal-clear visuals and instant responsiveness, transforming digital classrooms into dynamic hubs of interactive learning. Personalized Workflows: Customizable screen setups adapt to individual teaching styles and needs.

Availability and Pricing

Teachmint X2 will be available in three sizes- 65", 75", and 86". The device will be distributed through Teachmint Authorized Partners nationwide, seamless access, fast delivery, and comprehensive support.

Educational institutions across PanIndia looking to upgrade their classrooms can connect with Teachmint Authorised partners for pricing details.

About Teachmint:

Teachmint is a global classroom technology company dedicated to moving the world forward, one classroom at a time. We enable technology to work for educators and manage every need of institutions across K–12, higher education, and academic and professional coaching centers.

We have served over 20 million users in more than 50 countries in 17 languages.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!