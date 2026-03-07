Tehri Lake to emerge as global hub for tourism, adventure sports: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Tehri Lake will emerge as a major global hub for tourism and adventure sports as he inaugurated the Tehri Lake Festival and announced several infrastructure initiatives to promote tourism in the region. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inauguration of the Tehri Lake Festival in Tehri on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the festival, Dhami announced that a ropeway connecting Koti Colony and New Tehri will be constructed to strengthen tourism infrastructure around the lake.

The chief minister said the festival, being organised on the banks of Tehri Lake, reflects the state government’s effort to bring tourism, sports and local culture together on a single platform.

“Tehri Lake, situated in the lap of the Himalayas, is rapidly emerging as a centre for adventure sports along with being a stunning natural destination,” Dhami said, adding that national and international water sports competitions being organised at the lake are giving Uttarakhand a new identity on the global sports map.

He said the state government is promoting activities such as kayaking, canoeing, jet-skiing, parasailing and scuba diving at the lake while developing modern training facilities for young athletes.

Dhami added that the emerging sports and tourism ecosystem around Tehri Lake is generating opportunities for self-employment and economic empowerment for local residents.

During the programme, the chief minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for the Koti–Dobra tourism route. The project, funded with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, will be developed at a cost of ₹318 crore and will cover a distance of about 15 kilometres.

The chief minister also highlighted several development projects underway in the Tehri region, stating that works worth over ₹1,300 crore are currently in progress. These include development of Tehri Lake, construction of a ring road and development of Timar village as a tourism village.

Various adventure sports competitions, cultural programmes and tourism activities will be held during the Tehri Lake Festival, which will continue until March 9.