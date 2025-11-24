Wedding season brings with it a rush of functions, fittings, and flawless-skin prep — and this November, your beauty routine gets its perfect moment of clarity. Amazon’s The Beauty Sale - presented by Maybelline, in association with Vaseline, live from 22nd to 26th November 2025, brings together a wide selection of global beauty brands with up to 70% off across skincare, makeup, haircare and luxury beauty, making it the ideal time to craft a flawless bridal beauty kit or refresh your glam staples for the season’s nonstop celebrations. The Wedding-Season Edit: Prep, Glow, And Celebrate With Amazon The Beauty Sale Live From 22nd –26th November

This edition of The Beauty Sale taps into the biggest beauty movements of today: expert-led skincare, K-beauty must-haves, luxury indulgences, and makeup trends dominating social feeds. It brings together the best bridal bestsellers, derma-led essentials, professional solutions, and new-age favourites all in one place.With everything you need for a seamless wedding season, Amazon’s The Beauty Sale has truly become the ultimate one-stop destination for wedding glam.

Amazon’s The Beauty Sale

The Beauty Sale’s seventh edition showcases the most-loved global beauty trends of the season — from cult-favourite Korean and Japanese skincare to dermatologist-recommended essentials like sunscreens and moisturisers that help customers build a complete, effective routine,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Fashion and Beauty. “We are making it easier than ever for beauty enthusiasts to discover trusted international brands and build their perfect beauty regimen. Whether they’re exploring winter-care staples, curating a daily makeup routine, or discovering luxury and professional-grade favourites, our thoughtfully curated selection comes with Amazon’s fast delivery and reliable service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for everyone.”

Build Your Wedding-Ready Skincare Routine

Build Your Wedding-Ready Skincare Routine

With wedding season in full swing, radiant, photo-ready skin is a must. One of the biggest shifts in beauty today is the move toward science-backed, expert-led skincare, offering products that are transparent, trusted, and rooted in real formulation expertise. This edition of The Beauty Sale puts these essentials front and center, featuring brands like Cetaphil, Wishcare, The Derma Co, Garnier and Bella Vita each designed to deliver hydration, brightening, barrier repair, and targeted solutions.

Here are some key essentials to ensure your skin stays glowing and camera-ready:

Gentle cleansers to prep and refresh the skin before makeups

Hydrating toners to lock in moisture for long-lasting glow

Serums packed with vitamin C, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid to brighten and plump

Barrier-boosting moisturisers to keep skin smooth and supple through long celebrations

Sunscreens with high SPF, lightweight textures, and broad-spectrum formulas for all-day protection

With up to 70% off on leading skincare brands, the shopping event is the perfect opportunity to switch to expert-backed essentials that ensure your skin looks radiant and healthy throughout.

K-Beauty Favourites for Bridal-Ready Radiance

Brides are increasingly looking for skincare that combines visible results with effortless layering—designed to enhance natural radiance. K-beauty has become the go-to for achieving skin that looks fresh, without feeling heavy or complicated.

The Beauty Sale puts fan-favourite K-beauty essentials in the spotlight, featuring brands like Skin1004, Tirtir, Laneige, and more—with up to 35% off on trending products such as hydrating sleeping masks, jelly-textured serums, snail mucin essence, and lightweight moisturisers, all crafted with a skin-first philosophy. For brides searching for the perfect prep for haldi mornings, sangeet evenings, or reception-ready skin, this is the moment to embrace the K-beauty wave.

Luxury Beauty for the Wedding Season Radiance

The wedding season is a whirlwind of celebrations, with each moment calls for beauty that lasts as long as the festivities, combining indulgence, performance, and a touch of bridal magic. Trending this season, brides are embracing halo-lit skin, glass-skin finishes, and soft and bouncy hair that moves beautifully on the dance floor. Silky moisturisers, and salon-grade haircare have become essential rituals, ensuring your glow lasts through long days, candle-lit evenings, and countless selfies.

To make this indulgence accessible, The Beauty Sale offers up to 50% off plus an extra 5% off on select premium brands. Featured favourites include:

d’Alba for that ethereal, halo-lit bridal skin

L’Oréal Professionnel to create soft, voluminous waves that last all day

CeraVe for the coveted glass-skin effect , keeping complexions hydrated and radiant

Schwarzkopf Professional to tame frizz and achieve sleek, camera-ready hair

And for thoughtful gifting, curated sets from L’Occitane and Kimirica at up to 30% off add the perfect touch to your bridal party celebrations. This wedding season, luxury beauty isn’t just about indulgence—it’s a strategic part of your bridal prep.

Makeup That Elevates Your Wedding Season Look

Makeup That Elevates Your Wedding Season Look

Bridal beauty this season is all about expressive, yet effortless glamour—looks that are long-lasting and designed to stand out. From soft radiance to bold, glittery eyes, the right products let you experiment with color, texture, and flawless finishes for every wedding look.

The Beauty Sale brings these trends to your vanity with up to 70% off + an extra 5% off on favourites like Lakmé, Lovechild by Masaba, e.l.f, Essence, Etude, and Maybelline New York, giving you the perfect opportunity to experiment.

This wedding season, try trending looks such as:

Glossy, hydrated lips with tinted oils and sheer glosses



Flawless, luminous base with glow primers, lightweight foundations, and blurring concealers

Bold, playful eyes with colorful liners, smudge-proof mascaras, and soft mattes

Sculpted cheeks with creamy blush sticks and natural bronzers

Soft shimmer and skin-enhancing textures for versatile, long-wear glam

Whether you’re curating a bridal kit from scratch or adding trend-led touches for celebration-ready style, this shopping event makes it easy to mix textures, explore shades, and create personalized looks that carry you seamlessly through every wedding ritual.

Salon-Ready Hair for Every Celebration

Wedding season isn’t just about flawless skin and makeup—your hair is the crown that completes every look. From glossy waves for the sangeet to polished updos for the reception, haircare that delivers strength, shine, and resilience is a must. With up to 25% off + an extra 5% off on potent formulas from O3+ and Moroccanoil, making it easy to achieve salon-like results at home, and ensure your hair stays celebration-ready, no matter how long the wedding festivities last.

Winter Skincare and Body Care Staples for Celebration-Ready Radiance

Winter Skincare and Body Care Staples for Celebration-Ready Radiance

As temperatures drop during wedding season, hydration-focused skincare is key to keeping your skin soft, radiant, and celebration-ready. The Winter Store features seasonal must-haves from Vaseline and L’Oréal Paris, offering up to 70% off on moisturizers, body lotions, lip treatments, and nourishing creams. By blending winter care with wedding-season radiance, these essentials help you maintain healthy, glowing skin from within.

Make the Most of Amazon’s The Beauty Sale

The Beauty Sale isn’t just about great offers—it’s about smart ways to shop without stretching your budget. Take advantage of layered offers designed to help you build complete skincare, haircare, and makeup routines, without compromise:

Buy More, Get More - Buy 2 or more and get additional up to 20% off

Coupon discounts of up to 10% extra

Up to 50% off on curated combos

Freebies on select luxury beauty purchases

Every Ritual, Every Glow

This season, your bridal beauty journey deserves care, style, and a touch of indulgence at every step. Live from 22nd to 26th November 2025, Amazon’s The Beauty Sale, presented by Maybelline, in association with Vaseline, brings together curated skincare, trend-led makeup, and festive-season essentials—all with exciting deals to help you prepare effortlessly. Shop now to explore the widest selection, pick your must-haves, and get your entire bridal vanity packaged and delivered straight to your doorstep.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!