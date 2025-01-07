Transforming dreams into reality with Expertrons

Amit Singh, a young Human Resources professional from Jamshedpur, found himself at a crossroads. After a three-year career gap, his professional aspirations felt distant and his confidence was starting to wane. To survive in today’s fast-paced career world, he knew he needed to upskill if he wanted to get back into the workforce. But, taking the leap wasn’t easy. Expertrons is the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Videobot Technology platform.

Then, a friend’s timely recommendation offered a flicker of hope. In August 2023, he suggested the Advanced Certification Program in Human Resources by Expertrons, a program designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic work world of today. The program proved to be a turning point. Through rigorous coursework, expert mentorship, and valuable industry insights, Amit honed his skills in recruitment, talent acquisition, and employee relations. He gained the confidence he needed to navigate the competitive job market and rediscover his passion for HR.

Soon after completing the program, Amit landed a coveted position as an HR professional at a leading MNC in Jaipur. His dedication and adaptability quickly shone through, earning him the responsibility of managing hiring for the company’s Gurugram branch. Reflecting on his journey with Expertrons, Amit said, “Their support was invaluable; I struggled to find a job before this.” The program not only provided him with the necessary skills but also instilled in him the belief that he could overcome his challenges and achieve his career aspirations.

Offering the right mentorship

Amit’s story is a testament to the transformative power of education and mentorship. Platforms like Expertrons empower individuals like Amit to overcome obstacles, unlock their true potential, and achieve their career goals. There are many others for whom Expertrons has been a complete life changer, as it has connected aspirants – both freshers and those with prior work experience – with industry experts to advance their careers.

The upskilling platform founded by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumni, Vivek Gupta and Jatin Solanki, continues to play a pivotal role in helping professionals like Amit bridge the gap between potential and opportunity. By offering specialised programs and mentorship, Expertrons supports individuals in navigating the dynamic HR landscape and achieving their career aspirations.

Through success stories like Amit’s, the platform is quietly shaping the next generation of skilled professionals, empowering them to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce. The platform has helped several professionals land their dream jobs through expert guidance and mentoring.

About Expertrons

Expertrons is the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Videobot Technology platform that provides futuristic communication, hiring and placement solutions for businesses and educational institutions as well as EdTech and career guidance services for end consumers.

As a professional, or a fresher right out of college, you can set up a consultation with one of the many experts in the field you are passionate about. The experts, all top professionals, will share career hacks and tips that will help crack the application and interview processes. Expertrons bridges the gap between them using Videobots and by facilitating 1-1 consultations with experts too at a nominal fee.

While you get the guidance that you need to climb up the career ladder, the experts get a lifetime earning opportunity to give back to society and also each an hourly fee for consultations. At present, there are more than 6,000 experts signed up on the platform, each of whom has the right credentials to mentor job seekers in their respective domains.

Expertrons’ career acceleration program offers career seeking aspirants intensive e-training through skill enhancement programs, professional guidance from our domain-specific experts, expert referrals and placement assurance through our training programs. The platform has tie-ups with more than 4,000 companies for jobs.

