Trinity Rodman is back with the USWNT for the first time since April

Trinity Rodman has returned to the U.S. women's team for its annual January training camp and a pair of matches against Paraguay and Chile.

Rodman has not been named to a U.S. roster since last April because of injuries. She joins a group of 26 made up of National Women's Soccer League players because the camp is being held outside a FIFA competition window and European players are currently in season.

“I think for Trin to come back into the fold now, the starting point is the same for everyone," coach Emma Hayes said Thursday. “I know she has been working hard in the offseason just to keep developing her resiliency and her robustness and, though I haven’t spoken to her in the last couple of weeks, we did exchange a text the other day, which was, 'You haven’t clicked yes to your flight. So get your flight booked.′ And she said, `Don’t worry, I will be there.′ So, I’m excited about that.”

The camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, home of the LA Galaxy, will conclude with a match against Paraguay on Jan. 24. The United States plays Chile in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 27.

There were some notable omissions from the roster. Players from Gotham FC, including national team veteran Rose Lavelle, were set to play in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup starting later this month in England. Gotham opens with a match against Brazilian club Corinthians on Jan. 28.

Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey was also left off the roster. She is reportedly generating interest from European clubs.

Among those called up for the first time were midfielders Riley Jackson of the North Carolina Courage and Sally Menti of the Seattle Reign, as well as forwards Maddie Dahlien of the Reign and the Thorns' Reilyn Turner.

Rodman, who is a free agent after playing for the Washington Spirit for the past five seasons, has 47 appearances and 11 goals with the national team, more than any other player on the roster. She played in one match last year, a 2-0 victory over Brazil.

Rodman has been at the center of a debate over the NWSL's salary cap and whether it should be raised to keep talented players from leaving for deep-pocketed teams overseas.

The Spirit and Rodman struck a multiyear deal to keep her with the team, but the NWSL nixed it because it did not follow the spirit of the rules, according to a grievance filed by the players' union. The grievance has not been resolved.

The NWSL in turn adopted a "high impact player” rule last month that allows teams to pay certain players up to $1 million above the salary cap if they meet certain criteria. The union objected, saying the rule was not negotiated.

“I think with regards to the free agency piece, we haven’t discussed that, it’s still ongoing. But I think that when Trin has time to have something to say on that, then she will when the time is right for that. But, as of the moment, I don’t have any new updates on it,” Hayes said.

One of the high impact player criteria was minutes with the U.S. national team. Hayes said she was not consulted, but also said it was her understanding the criteria were still being worked through. She said it would not impact her coaching.

The U.S. roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey Mandy McGlynn , Jordan Silkowitz .

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg , Avery Patterson , Izzy Rodriguez , Tara Rudd , Emily Sams , Gisele Thompson , Kennedy Wesley , Kate Wiesner .

Midfielders: Croix Bethune , Hal Hershfelt , Claire Hutton , Riley Jackson , Lo’eau LaBonta , Sally Menti , Sam Meza , Olivia Moultrie .

Forwards: Maddie Dahlien , Jameese Joseph , Trinity Rodman , Yazmeen Ryan , Emma Sears , Ally Sentnor , Reilyn Turner .

