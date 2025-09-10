Trump attendance could impact Ryder Cup planning

The PGA of America said it is monitoring the possibility that President Donald Trump may attend the Ryder Cup later this month and what impact his presence might have on the event. HT Image

Trump's attended the men's singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday, which led to a 48-minute delay in the match Carlos Alcaraz ultimately won over Jannik Sinner.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account last month that he planned to attend the opening round of the Ryder Cup on Sept. 26 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague confirmed to The Athletic that the organization, which organizes the event, invited Trump.

The organization said in a statement to Front Office Sports this week that no plans for Trump's presence have been confirmed.

"While President Trump has indicated his interest in attending the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, specific details have not been confirmed," the statement read, per Front Office Sports. "As we get closer to Ryder Cup week, we will communicate any relevant updates that may impact the Ryder Cup experience. Our priority remains delivering a seamless, secure, and first- class environment for all our guests."

The United States will take on Europe in three days of competition that run from Sept. 26-28.

The 2026 PGA Tour schedule released last month included the return of an event to Miami's Trump National Doral, which played host to a tour event from 1962-2016. The PGA Tour left Doral after the event lost its title sponsor, and the PGA of America moved the 2022 PGA Championship out of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

LIV Golf has staged multiple events at Doral, and the league's chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was spotted in Trump's box at the U.S. Open.

--Field Level Media