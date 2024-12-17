With a high-value loan, quick disbursal facility and flexible repayment terms, Bajaj Finance makes owning a car hassle-free. Used car loans: Making vehicle ownership easier and affordable

Have you ever dreamt of owning a car but felt that a brand-new car comes with a hefty price tag? Used cars offer an alternative that lets you to turn your dream of car ownership into reality. They are an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a reliable and stylish vehicle without breaking the bank. But how do you make this dream car yours without straining your wallet? That is where a used car loan comes into play.

With Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loans, you can get quick access to a high-value loan by fulfilling some basic eligibility parameters. Bajaj Finance offers a range of benefits that make your borrowing experience smooth and hassle-free.

Here are 5 reasons why Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loans simplify your dream of car ownership.

Substantial loan amount: Bajaj Finance offers a high-value second-hand car loan of up to Rs. 77 lakh. This substantial amount allows you to purchase a high-quality and reliable used vehicle without budget constraints. So, whether you wish to drive a sleek sedan or a sporty SUV, Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loans have got you covered. Quick disbursal: When you choose Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, you get the money you need within 48 hours* of approval. This fast disbursal facility means you will not have to wait long to get your hands on your desired car. Flexible repayment tenure: Bajaj Finance makes your borrowing experience easier with a flexible repayment period. You can repay the loan over a period of up to 72 months. This long repayment plan allows you to spread the cost of your used car into manageable monthly instalments that are easy on your pocket. Simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork: Bajaj Finance offers used car loans with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation. If you are a resident Indian citizen aged between 18 and 80 years* with a credit score of 700 or higher, you can qualify for a used car loan. You can also use the online used car loan eligibility calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to check the loan amount you are eligible for. If you are a salaried individual, you should have a minimum salary of Rs. 20,000 per month and a work experience of 1 year. For self-employed individuals, ITR proof for the last two years is mandatory. Apart from these basic eligibility parameters, you need to submit a few documents including PAN card, KYC document, salary slips, bank account statement, vehicle registration certificate, and insurance copy. Easy online application: Applying for a used car loan offered by Bajaj Finance is simple and convenient. Just fill out the online application form with basic details. Once you submit the form, a representative from Bajaj Finance will connect with you to guide you through the next steps. Plus, Bajaj Finance offers doorstep document collection, so you do not even need to leave your home.

Getting a used car is a smart choice, and with Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loans, making that choice is easier than ever. Whether you are eyeing a sleek sedan or a practical SUV, financing the car of your choice is simple and hassle-free. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and apply for a used car loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

