Uttarakhand calls for a culture of quality on BIS’ 79th Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday stressed the need to embed a “quality-based culture” across sectors, as he addressed a programme marking the 79th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the Chief Sevak Sadan, Dehradun. CM Dhami stressed the importance of quality in sectors during the BIS Foundation Day. He recognised BIS's role in industrial growth and sustainability, and discussed initiatives for local products and scientific advancements.

Dhami said that over the past eight decades, BIS has strengthened its role as a key pillar of India’s industrial, scientific and economic growth. “Through standardisation, certification and quality testing, BIS has not only enhanced the global competitiveness of Indian industries but also reinforced trust and safety in the lives of consumers,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that standardisation today extends far beyond traditional industrial applications, covering agriculture, healthcare, road safety, energy, water conservation, disaster management and digital services. He added that BIS is setting timely benchmarks in emerging areas such as digital security, medical devices, drones, electric vehicles, recycled materials and green energy.

Highlighting the bureau’s contribution towards sustainable development, Dhami said BIS is helping build a balance between ecology and economy. In Uttarakhand, BIS is collaborating with departments including PWD, disaster management, MDDA and UPCL to strengthen awareness and adoption of standards.

Dhami also underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Indian products synonymous with global quality under initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. “BIS will play a vital role in realising the goal of ‘One Nation, One Standard’ and in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government is working to ensure high-quality benchmarks for local handicrafts, organic farm produce, medicinal herbs and traditional food products. The ‘House of Himalayas’ brand, he noted, is aimed at giving global visibility to Uttarakhand’s traditional offerings.

Dhami also outlined several initiatives taken to strengthen scientific thinking and innovation in the state, including the rollout of the first-ever Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2025; the establishment of 180 STEM-based labs across districts; the launch of the Science & Technology Premier League; ‘lab-on-wheels’ units; and 60 patent information centres in universities. He added that the upcoming ₹175-crore Science City in Dehradun is progressing at a fast pace.