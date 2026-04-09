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    Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends soldiers’ felicitation event in Khatima, pays tribute to martyrs

    Ceremony held on father’s death anniversary; facilitation centre and CSD canteen inaugurated.

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 6:11 PM IST
    By Genesis
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    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a soldiers’ felicitation ceremony in Khatima on Tuesday, where he paid tribute to martyrs and honoured their families.

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to the martyrs at a felicitation ceremony in Khatima.
    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to the martyrs at a felicitation ceremony in Khatima.

    The event was organised on the sixth death anniversary of his father, Subedar late Sher Singh Dhami.

    Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the sacrifices made by soldiers for the nation will always remain a source of inspiration. He also described himself as a “son of a soldier,” adding that he understands the needs and concerns of servicemen and their families.

    During the programme, Dhami inaugurated a soldiers’ facilitation centre and a CSD canteen in the area. He said the facilities would benefit serving personnel, ex-servicemen and their families by improving access to essential services.

    The chief minister also interacted with attendees and marked the formal opening of the canteen.

    A large number of soldiers, ex-servicemen and local residents were present at the event.

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    Home/Genesis/Uttarakhand CM Dhami Attends Soldiers’ Felicitation Event In Khatima, Pays Tribute To Martyrs
    Home/Genesis/Uttarakhand CM Dhami Attends Soldiers’ Felicitation Event In Khatima, Pays Tribute To Martyrs
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