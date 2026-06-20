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Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders tough action in Haridwar land scam

Uttarakhand's government takes decisive action against corruption, ordering disciplinary measures against senior officials involved in the Haridwar land scam. 

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By Genesis
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The Uttarakhand government on Thursday initiated major disciplinary action against senior officials in connection with the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case, with the Dhami administration describing it as a strong message against corruption and misuse of public funds.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy, reinforcing transparent governance and accountability.(@pushkardhami X)

Acting under its stated zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government recommended dismissal from service of former Haridwar municipal commissioner Varun Chaudhary and proposed major punishment proceedings against former Haridwar district magistrate Karmendra Singh.

According to the government, Karmendra Singh was found guilty of “serious negligence” in discharging official duties and responsibilities during the land purchase process.

Recommendations for action against both officers are being sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in accordance with service rules.

The government has also directed that an adverse entry be recorded in the service record of then sub-divisional magistrate Ajayveer Singh, while ordering that his next three annual increments be withheld.

Probe followed suspension of officials

The Haridwar land purchase case had triggered controversy after alleged irregularities surfaced in a land transaction linked to the municipal corporation.

The government described the latest move as one of the biggest administrative crackdowns on corruption in Uttarakhand in recent years.

Officials said the action was intended to send a clear message that misuse of public money and abuse of official position would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Haridwar land purchase case has emerged as one of the most closely watched administrative controversies in the state, with the opposition also raising questions over the transaction in recent months.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders tough action in Haridwar land scam
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders tough action in Haridwar land scam
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