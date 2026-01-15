Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Uttarayani fair in Khatima, announces hill area development building

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum at the Seed Corporation campus in Khatima. The annual fair marks the festival of Uttarayani, which coincides with Makar Sankranti and holds cultural significance in the Kumaon region. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarayani Kauthik fair in Khatima on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a Hill Area Development Building in Khatima and directed the district administration to identify suitable land for the project. He also said that the Uttarayani fair would be included in the official calendar of state-supported events and provided with financial assistance. On the request of the organising committee, he further announced the construction of a permanent stage at the fair venue.

Referring to the festival, Dhami said that Makar Sankranti is associated with both cultural traditions and seasonal change, as it marks the sun’s northward movement. He noted that fairs such as Uttarayani play a role in preserving local customs and provide a platform for traditional music, dance and folk performances. According to him, such events help younger generations remain connected to regional cultural practices.

Speaking about development work in Khatima, Dhami said that the state government has undertaken several infrastructure projects in recent years. These include the construction of a high-tech bus terminal, an ITI and polytechnic institute, and a new 100-bed hospital. He also referred to the development of a sports stadium aimed at supporting youth training and sporting activities.

On connectivity, the Chief Minister said that projects such as the Gadarpur and Khatima bypass roads, a bridge at Nausar, and expansion of the road network have been completed or are underway. He also mentioned the proposed construction of a military memorial between Khatima and Tanakpur. In the education sector, postgraduate courses have been introduced at the government degree college in Khatima, while an Eklavya Model Residential School is being run in a tribal-dominated area.

Dhami said the state government has focused on employment generation and claimed that the unemployment rate had declined over the past year. He also outlined steps taken by the government in areas such as land management, law enforcement and regulatory action against unauthorised constructions. The Chief Minister said that measures such as the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating legislation in examinations and direct benefit transfer of welfare funds were part of broader administrative reforms.