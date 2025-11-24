Uttarakhand defers higher fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles till July 2026

The Uttarakhand government has decided to defer the proposed increase in fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles until 1 July 2026, providing temporary relief to vehicle owners and transport operators in the state. Uttarakhand's government will delay the rise in fitness fees for older commercial vehicles until July 2026.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state transport department has issued a notification stating that the earlier, lower fee structure will continue to apply for one more year. Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant has issued the notification.

Dhami said the move follows a recent decision by the Union government to increase fitness fees for commercial vehicles older than 15 years by up to ten times. He noted that, in view of public concerns over the immediate financial impact of this change, the state government had chosen not to pass on the higher charges to vehicle owners for now.

According to the chief minister, the decision is aimed at easing the short-term cost burden on commercial vehicle owners in Uttarakhand, including those engaged in passenger and goods transport. Existing fitness fee rates will remain applicable during the extended transition period.

Dhami said the state government seeks to avoid placing what he described as an “unexpected additional financial burden” on vehicle owners and those associated with the transport business. He added that the government’s stated approach is to keep public interest in mind while implementing regulatory and fee-related changes.

The chief minister also indicated that any future revision of fitness fees in Uttarakhand would be aligned with subsequent reviews carried out by the Union government. Once the Centre completes its next round of revisions, the state is expected to recalibrate its own fee structure accordingly, rather than implementing the earlier notified higher rates immediately.

Dhami described the decision as part of the government’s broader effort to remain responsive to the concerns of low- and middle-income groups, including taxi operators and small transporters, who may be more sensitive to sharp cost increases. He reiterated that the state administration intends to act quickly on measures it considers to be in the public interest.

The announcement comes at a time when regulatory changes related to older vehicles, emissions and road safety are prompting both central and state governments to adjust fee and compliance frameworks. By opting for a limited deferment rather than an outright rollback, the Uttarakhand government has signalled that while it accepts the policy direction of higher charges for older commercial vehicles, it prefers a more gradual transition for local stakeholders.