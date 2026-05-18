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Uttarakhand government raises DA for employees, clears development projects worth 50 crore

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved a 2% hike in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners and cleared multiple infra projects across Uttarakhand.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 11:13 am IST
By Genesis
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The Uttarakhand government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners from 58% to 60% with effect from January 1, 2026, officials said on Friday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.(@pushkardhami X)

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the revision in line with the Central government’s decision.

The Chief Minister also cleared financial approvals worth around 50 crore for various infrastructure and housing projects in different districts of the state.

Among the sanctioned works are the construction of six Type-II residential quarters and a boundary wall at Kotwali Pancheshwar in Champawat district at a cost of 3.13 crore. Approval has also been granted for the construction of 64 Type-II, eight Type-III and four Type-IV residential units at the Haldwani fire station in Nainital district for 36.64 crore.

In another approval, the government sanctioned 3.47 crore for the construction of six Type-II and one Type-III residential units at Reetha Sahib police station in Champawat district.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand government raises DA for employees, clears development projects worth 50 crore
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand government raises DA for employees, clears development projects worth 50 crore
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