Uttarakhand’s Own OTT Platform Gives Regional Cinema a New Identity

Uttarakhand’s first OTT platform, “Videos Alarm,” has opened a new chapter for regional cinema with the release of the Garhwali film “Birni Aankhi.” The film, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform instead of traditional cinema halls, marks a significant milestone for Uttarakhand’s regional film industry. The poster of Garhwali film Birni Aankhi, released exclusively on Uttarakhand’s OTT platform Videos Alarm, highlighting local culture, stories, and talent.

“Birni Aankhi” has become the first Garhwali film to be released directly on an OTT platform, bypassing theatrical release altogether. The film’s poster, teaser, and songs were unveiled in Kotdwar on January 3, and the movie is now available for audiences on the Videos Alarm app.

Produced by Deepak Dev Sagar and directed by Faisal Saifi, the film features strong performances by Suraj Kotnala (Kotdwar), Shivani Bhatt, and Anshul Bhardwaj, who have left a lasting impression with their powerful portrayals. Through their experience and creative vision, the makers have brought to life a touching story that resonates deeply with viewers.

The film has been shot across scenic locations near Kotdwar, Dugadda, Lansdowne, Amsaud, Fatehpur, and Delhi. “Birni Aankhi” beautifully captures the essence of life in the hills, exploring relationships, emotions, and human sensitivities. The narrative highlights the struggles, love, dignity, and resilience of ordinary people from the mountains, creating a strong emotional connect with the audience.

The biggest highlight of the film is its exclusive OTT release on Videos Alarm, allowing viewers to watch it comfortably at home with their families on mobile phones or smart TVs. The platform is currently accessible in India and 18 other countries, reflecting its growing popularity among global audiences interested in regional content.

Several Uttarakhand-based films such as Asgar, Meethi Maa Ku Aashirwad, Ratbyaan, Dharti Myara Kumaon Ki, and Shaheed have already been released on Videos Alarm, with many more films lined up for the coming months. The app is available on Android, iOS, and Android TV, with an annual subscription priced at just ₹99.

In regions of Uttarakhand where cinema halls are scarce or nonexistent, Videos Alarm has emerged as a powerful digital bridge, reaching villages and remote areas alike. Carrying the cultural essence of Garhwal, Kumaon, and Jaunsar, Uttarakhand’s first OTT platform is playing a vital role in taking local language, culture, and stories to audiences not only across India but also internationally.

“Videos Alarm” stands out as a dedicated digital platform that prioritizes local artists, filmmakers, and stories. With a growing library of Uttarakhandi films, web series, music, and short films, the platform is steadily giving regional cinema the recognition and reach it truly deserves.