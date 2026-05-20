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Vancouver Canucks fire coach Adam Foote after finishing last in the NHL in his one season in charge

Vancouver Canucks fire coach Adam Foote after finishing last in the NHL in his one season in charge

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:02 am IST
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VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Adam Foote is out as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, fired Tuesday as part of the organization's latest purge of staff following a last-place finish in the NHL this season.

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Foote lasted just one year in the role after being promoted from an assistant to succeed Rick Tocchet, who decided to leave when his contract was up. The Canucks lost 57 of 82 games to end up 14 points lower than the next-closest team in the league standings.

Assistant coaches Kevin Dean, Scott Young and Brett McLean also were dismissed.

Moving on from Foote comes after a total front-office overhaul. Last week, Hall of Fame player twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin were named co-presidents, and Ryan Johnson was elevated to general manager.

Then-president of hockey ops Jim Rutherford fired GM Patrik Allvin last month, then the 77-year-old announced on May 5 he was stepping down from the job he had held since 2021. Despite having the highest odds to get the first pick, the Canucks lost again in the draft lottery, falling to No. 3 behind Toronto and San Jose.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Vancouver Canucks fire coach Adam Foote after finishing last in the NHL in his one season in charge
Home / Genesis / Vancouver Canucks fire coach Adam Foote after finishing last in the NHL in his one season in charge
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