Why Club Mahindra’s Keystone Programme Is the Ultimate Travel Flex

Imagine a holiday that doesn’t demand the hassle of long planning and fits itself gently into the chaotic rhythm of your work deadlines, your children’s school calendars, your partner’s free time, and your parents’ availability. Keystone is Club Mahindra’s new and evolved privileged access programme, imagined for modern families who value simplicity, flexibility, and elevated holiday experiences.

The Keystone privileged access programme by Club Mahindra unlocks this realm of intangible joy in more ways than one.



What is Keystone?

Keystone is Club Mahindra’s new and evolved privileged access programme, imagined for modern families who value simplicity, flexibility, and elevated holiday experiences. It offers 7 nights/8 days of holidays every year across more than 140 Club Mahindra resorts in India and the world.



How Do the Keys Help You Plan?

At the heart of the Keystone programme are three thoughtfully designed Keys—EBONY, IVORY, and JADE. Each Key reflects a distinct travel preference. You can pick your Key depending on your family’s preferred time to travel.



What Does Each Key Mean?

EBONY

EBONY offers the freedom to travel all year round, and is best suited for those who see travel as an integral part of their lifestyle. With a 52-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays, flexibility is its big draw.



IVORY

IVORY brings balance, ideal for families whose travel plans are tethered to miscellaneous schedules, and for those who like to experience destinations at the peak of their popularity. With a 46-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays, this Key has you covered for most major holidays, especially school vacations.



JADE

JADE is designed for those who prefer thinner crowds, serene landscapes, and peaceful journeys taken with intention. It offers a 24-week access window for 7 nights/8 days of holidays, encouraging travel during the quieter seasons.



What are the Keystone Benefits?

Keystone comes with a carefully curated range of benefits which together ensure that your holidays are shaped around your life, not the other way round.

Dependable Standards

Yet no matter where the journey leads, every stay is backed by the brand’s three-decades-long values of warmth and hospitality, a consistent sense of comfort, familiarity, and belonging anchoring members in assurance that only roots can bring.

No Problem with Plenty

Keystone’s extensive reach elevates its appeal. With over 140 Club Mahindra resorts and access to partner resorts in over 110 countries, it offers remarkable variety that keeps things interesting for the bandwagon. Select Keystone plans also unlock access to over 4,300 international resorts worldwide.

Flexibility as a Flex

Life rarely moves in straight lines, and Keystone is designed to adapt to every stage of your journey. With options for 5, 10, 15 and 20 year-membership tenures, members can plan ahead with confidence. Sure, the longer the tenure, the higher the price benefits, but those hoping to start out cautious can upgrade to a higher tenure anytime. Flexible cancellation policies let families enjoy more holidays and build lasting trust.



Future-proof Pricing

Keystone’s future-proof pricing, available across flexible tenures, protects every member family’s bucket list dreams and goals from price inflation in the coming years.



More Room for Memories

Keystone opens up access to Club Mahindra’s large, premium rooms, designed for families to make unscripted memories in their moments of shared presence. The resorts’ 400+ sq. ft. suite-style bedrooms understand this, while the one and two-bedroom suites, spanning up to 1,050 sq. ft., hold space for the unruly joy of large, boisterous families.



Hands-free with Concierge Services

Keystone’s 24/7 concierge service is one of its most thoughtful aspects. Available before and during your holiday, it minimises the stress of logistical coordination—assisting with flight reservations, visas, airport transport, local commute, regional recommendations, experience booking, as well as fulfilling special requests.

Breakfast On the House

Mornings are often overlooked in the rush of travel, early starts to meet time-bound itineraries or hurried departures that leave breakfast behind. With complimentary breakfasts, gentle beginnings set the tone for the day, whether it leads to exploration or rest.

At its heart, Keystone is about families making memories together. With flexible travel options, versatile stays, and thoughtful services, it ensures that your holidays are full of laughter and one-of-a-kind experiences. How’s that for a perfect getaway?

