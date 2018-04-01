Gurgaon: CM ordered an inquiry into all sale deeds issued over the last six months

The mushrooming of illegal colonies in Gurgaon has come under the scanner of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who took strong note of the complaints related to unplanned and haphazard development in all the five tehsils of the Gurgaon district.

There are five tehsils in the district—Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Manesar, Pataudi and Gurgaon.

Khattar ordered an inquiry into all sale deeds issued over the last six months after hearing people’s complaints about illegal registry of plots during the district grievances committee meeting held at the Mini Secretariat on Saturday.

He suspended a patwari (block-level revenue officer) and a tehsildar in Pataudi, and directed Gurgaon deputy

commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to conduct an inquiry into all sale deeds.

“Submit a comprehensive report on the sale deeds issued in the last six months in all tehsils, and if they were issued in compliance with the rules or not,” Khattar said.

He directed the Gurgaon police to provide assistance to the enforcement team in removing encroachments and razing illegal houses.

The chief minister was chairing district grievance redressal committee meeting, which lasted for over two-and-a-half hours.

He gave a patient hearing to all complaints to understand the reasons for growth of illegal colonies and unplanned development in the areas controlled by the town and country planning department.

Replying to a complaint, an official with the district town planner (DTP), Gurgaon, informed the chief minister that entire Gurgaon district falls under the Controlled Areas Act, which restricts unplanned development in Gurgaon.

“In controlled areas, owner has to obtain a change of land use (CLU) certificate to construct houses or buildings from the competent authority. We have requested patwaris and tehsildars of the district to not issue sale deeds in controlled areas of the district, but the practice is still rampant in the city’s outskirts,” said Rajender Sharma, DTP enforcement.

Sharma was commenting on a complaint made against patwaris and tehsildars who were issuing sale deeds of plots resulting in mushrooming of unplanned houses or constructions.

Stating that there’s lack of information in the public sphere on the land that’s under government’s control, Gurgaon

MLA Umesh Aggarwal said the district town planning, enforcement, must make public a list of such areas so that people do not buy government land unknowingly.

“Encroachment and illegal colonies have emerged as a major challenge (in cities). Enforcement and land revenue officers must ensure innocent people do not fall prey to the land mafia by purchasing plots (on government land) and later face the wrath of the enforcement team,” Aggarwal said.