Gurgaon: MCG resumes water supply in sectors 3, 5 and 6 after three days

The residents of sectors 3, 5 and 6 struggled with no supply of water for three days, starting Monday, before the technical fault in the high power motor at the water works station could be rectified on Wednesday evening.

Though MCG officials claimed that the water supply was restored on Wednesday morning, residents said the relief was only partial.

“We have restored the water supply,” MCG executive engineer Vikas Malik said.

Resident Dinesh Vashisth said, “Water supply has been restored, but many houses in the supply in some peripheral areas is still low and for this, the MCG needs to maintain its machinery given that the summer is almost upon us.”

“We did not get water supply on Wednesday morning. GMDA officials had sent us messages on Monday that water supply will remain suspended for 14 to 15 hours on Tuesday, but nothing happened,” DLF-3 resident Joginder Singh said, adding that the residents even submitted a complaint to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Tuesday.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was given the charge of water supply for Gurgaon city in January this year, but the responsibility of distribution in sectors 3, 5 and 6 remains with the MCG.

Dinesh Vashisth, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) for sectors 3, 5 and 6 said, “We could not meet the commissioner (on Tuesday), so we handed over a letter at the MCG office. We have been facing water crisis intermittently because of such faults at the water works station. The pumps are years old and so are the pipelines.”

Maintenance has long been a cause of concern at the water works station.

Faults in distribution lines, water work stations and boosting pumps often result in a water crisis in sectors 3, 5 and 6. The three sectors have as many as 1,150 residential plots and nearly the 15,000 residents are dependent on MCG for water.

“In times of crisis, we use water carefully because the storage capacity is less and we hardly can save for more than 24 hours. Fortunately, a few family members are not home. On Tuesday, however, we were forced to call for private water tankers,” Sector 5 resident Shahi Kant said.

Meanwhile, water supply has also remained disrupted in sectors 17 and 18, the MG Road area and the DLF since Monday because of maintenance work being carried out at the boosting station in Sector 16.