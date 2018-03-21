Gurgaon: Tender alloted for Sohna Road elevated road, work to start soon

Construction of the proposed 5km elevated stretch on Sohna Road is likely to start in a week’s time, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Wednesday, three days after the NHAI awarded the construction work to a private company.

The elevated road would start from Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road and end near Badshahpur village.

NHAI (Gurgaon) general manager Dinesh Yadav said, “The work has been awarded to the company and construction will start soon.”

PWD minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh said, “The flyover will bring permanent relief to local and long-distance commuters. The flyover would start from Subhash Chowk and it would end where Badshahpur village ends. At Subhash Chowk, where a flyover was constructed by HUDA four years ago, an underpass will now be constructed for seamless connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Sohna through the flyover.”

Though the tender fixes a deadline of 25 months for construction of the corridor and the underpass at Subhash Chowk, the PWD minster said he expects the work to be completed in 15 months.

A senior NHAI official said that another underpass has been proposed on the elevated road. “There will be two underpasses—one at Subhash Chowk and another at the T-junction near Vatika Chowk where the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) merges with the Sohna Road. Besides, that there will be three foot overbridges also,” the official said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹1,255 crore. The project will provide alternative connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway from the National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk.

A large number of commercial establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pub bars and several offices are located along the Sohna Road, besides residential complexes such as Vatika City, Uniworld Garden, Nirvana Country, Parsvanath Green Ville and Malibu Towne leading to heavy traffic on the stretch.

The Public Works Department (PWD) transferred the road to the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) in 2012 and Huda transferred the road to the NHAI in 2016. The road is now known as NH-248, and starts from Rajiv Chowk (NH-48) and leads to Alwar via Sohna and Nuh in Mewat.

To decongest the Sohna Road, the NHAI planned a 5km elevated road.

The immediate and maximum benefit of the corridor will be for the local traffic, which comprises those from several residential and commercial establishments along the Sohna Road.

“We hope the flyover would end traffic congestion. The NHAI will hopefully complete the flyover or elevated road in a time-bound manner,” said Vakul Cowshik, resident of Vatika City.