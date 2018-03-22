Gurgaon: Work on construction of new police station commences in Sector 83

Work on the construction of a new police station in Sector 83 started on Thursday with the Gurgaon police commissioner laying the building’s foundation stone. The work is likely to be completed in a year’s time.

In the meantime, to maintain law and order and prevent crime in the newly developed sectors, particularly sectors 81 to 88, the Gurgaon police has already set up a police post in the area.

The new police station is part of the drive to expand the reach of police in new Gurgaon, which is witnessing rapid urbanisation with thousands of residents moving in every month. The area’s population is expected to increase in near future as majority residential projects in the area have reached the completion stage.

Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that once ready, this police station will initially have 35 to 40 personnel, and the staff strength is expected to increase to 120 as the area grows.

“This police station once operational will give a strong footprint to the police and help in maintaining law and order,” Khirwar said, adding that a dedicated cyber cell will also be set up here to tackle the increasing rate of such crimes.

The Sector 83 police station will operate under the supervision of DCP, Manesar. The land for this project has been made available by Vatika, a real estate company that has a large township called Vatika India Next in Sector 83.

Over the last one year, the city police has been opening more police stations in newer areas of Gurgaon because of large-scale expansion and urbanization.

On April 11 last year, the Gurgaon police set up 10 new police stations—New Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Sector-14, Sector-9A, Bajghera, Sector-50, Sector-53, City Sohna, Sector-37 and industrial Sector 7, Manesar—to ensure better policing. These police stations became operational in the month of May taking the total number of police stations in the city to 35.