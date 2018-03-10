Opening of Genpact Chowk on trial affects traffic on Golf Course Road

The decision to open the underpass at Genpact Chowk on Golf Course Road on trial basis turned out to be a nightmare for commuters as a massive jam was reported from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.

Hassled commuters had to spend almost an hour to negotiate the traffic and cross the 500-metre stretch, as a critical U-turn in front of the Central Plaza towards Suncity and Sector 56 had been closed. The overpass at the junction is still closed. Angry exchanges were seen between commuters and the traffic officials, who ultimately had to open the U-turn to ease the movement of traffic and clear congestion.

Commuters said that the way the traffic congestion had built up, it seemed as if Saturday was a working day. “The traffic situation just went out of hand as people drove left, right and centre and also in the opposite direction as they found the U-turn ahead of Genpact Chowk closed. One has to drive almost 3 km on one side to take an U-turn, which is a major problem,” Sanjeev Singh, a resident of Sector 56, said.

Nearby residents said that as the cut in front of the Central Plaza has been closed and the overpass still 5 to 6 months away from getting ready, they face everyday hassles while commuting on the Golf Course Road and adjoining sectors.

“It is actually a big issue, as, to go from say HDFC, Belmonte, Central Plaza to the other side(same spot), one has to drive all the way to DLF phase 2 or the Sushant Lok intersection beyond the Global foyer to take a U-turn. It is a

3km one way stretch and 6 km both ways just to reach same spot on the opposite side of the road. If such is the scene on a Saturday, imagine what will happen on Monday during rush hours. Also, considering there will be many children going to prominent schools towards sector 56, the traffic situation is going to be chaotic in the coming days,” Naveen Chaurasia, a resident of Vipul Belmonte, said.

Another resident said that at the cut in front of the Belmonte apartments, the barricade has been broken and commuters take unauthorized U-turns, making the traffic situation even more messy. “Immediate measures should be taken to ensure that this situation is not repeated on Monday, as there could be major trouble for commuters,” Shailender Singh, an IT professional, said.

Officers of Gurgaon police said that they had rushed to the spot after information was received about heavy congestion at this junction. “The underpass had been opened on a trial basis to check the feasibility and assess various scenarios. The U-turn was later opened to ensure that the congestion is cleared. Things were streamlined in an hour and we will ensure there is no trouble for commuters on Monday,” Hira Singh, ACP traffic, said.