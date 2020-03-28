25,000 kg rice, 900 bags of sugar among staples found hoarded at Gurugram’s Sec 29 shop, owner booked

gurugram

District authorities on Friday evening raided a wholesale store in the city that was hoarding large quantities of food grain and selling it for prices above the maximum retail price (MRP). The investigation found that the owner of the shop, in Sector 29, had been hoarding 25,000kg of rice, nearly 23,000kg of sugar, and other essential food supplies.The owner of the shop was booked by the police, and the grains were seized.

In the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which entered Day 4 on Saturday, the Gurugram district administration has been receiving complaints of several shop owners overcharging for essential goods.

A six-member team from the district food supplies and consumer affairs department visited the shop and asked the proprietor about the quantity of food grain he had.

“The owner gave us incorrect information about the available stock,” said Monika Malik, controller, district food supplies and consumer affairs department. “As per the written details submitted by the owner, he had 16 bags of black chana, 14 bags of red masoor, 16 bags of moong daal, 50 bags of wheat flour and other food items. But when we began our investigation, large stocks were found hidden in two warehouses behind the shop,” she said.

The team seized more than 1,000 bags of different varieties of rice, 150 bags of pulses, 220 bags of wheat flour, 900 bags of sugar, 150 bags of refined flour and different brands of cooking oils. Each of the bags seized weighed 25kg.

“We have sealed the shop, and registered an FIR under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. We are cautioning wholesalers and retailers not to hoard food items, as they will be booked under the Act. We will continue to conduct raids regularly to keep a check on prices,” Malik said.

According to her, a five-member team has also been deployed to keep a check hoarding of masks and sanitisers, which have been in high demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said the department has been receiving complaints from citizens regarding overcharging by shopkeepers and grocery stores across the district.

In a press statement released by the administration, Khatri said, “Strict action will be taken against those violating the norms, hoarding food stock and selling it above MRP.”