7 toll plazas begin operations on KMP e-way, 200 marshals deployed to manage traffic

Seven toll plazas on the recently opened Kundli-Manesar section of the KMP Expressway became operational on Wednesday. In a first for the state, the toll at these plazas will be collected on the basis of the distance travelled, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) officials said.

This section of the expressway was inaugurated on November 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commuters were allowed to use the road without paying any fees till Tuesday when HSIIDC completed the process of awarding the concession to an operator.

HSIIDC officials said Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (PATH) had been given the contract to manage the seven tolls on the 83km stretch.

The KMP Expressway, also called the Western Peripheral Expressway, forms a ring around Delhi, along with the Kundlighaziabad-palwal Expressway, also known as the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The two are expected to reduce commercial traffic entering Delhi by almost 30%, reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Over 200 marshals have been deployed at the seven toll plazas to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and toll operations, officials said. “All the toll plazas are functional, and equipment and systems are in place. However, it will take some time before the entire network comes online and information, regarding the number of vehicles, kind of vehicles, and other traffic details, becomes readily available ,” Vijay Tiwari, an executive with PATH, said.

As per the concessionaire, commuters will be issued a ticket when they enter the plaza, which they have to produce at the time of exit and pay a toll according to the distance travelled on the highway. HSIIDC has fixed a rate of Rs 1.35/km for cars, Rs 2.18/km for light motor vehicles, and a maximum of Rs 6.75/km for heavier vehicles, like multi-axle trucks.

Surender Deswal, executive engineer, HSIIDC, said last week that they had conducted a traffic survey for a few days, from the Kundli-manesar side, in which it was observed that around 12,000 vehicles used the stretch.

“As far as facilities for commuters are concerned, the resting bay, petrol pump and other facilities will come up soon. The contractor has another four months to complete the work. This road will significantly reduce traffic in Gurugram and Delhi,” Deswal added.

PATH is the same company that has been managing the toll operation of the 52km Manesarpalwal stretch since it started operations in 2016. The Madhya Pradesh-based company is presently operating 15 toll plazas across the country.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:17 IST