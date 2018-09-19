After mosque row in Sheetla Mata colony, community speaks out against Muslim Ekta Manch stand

Six days after the sealing of a mosque in Sheetla Mata colony, a Muslim group on Tuesday expressed reservations about the stand taken by the Muslim Ekta Manch.

Representatives of the Jamiat Ulama called on the commissioner and deputy commissioner of police on Tuesday afternoon and sought their intervention in resolving the matter.

Mufti Mohammed Salim Qasmi, president of the Gurugram unit of Jamiat Ulama said, “The Muslim Ekta Manch is fanning communal tensions by playing up these issues. They are politicising the matter and giving impetus to right-wing groups to become more involved.”

In a letter, the Jamiat Ulama alleged that Haji Shehzad Khan, the chairperson of the group, was politicising the matter and fanning communal tensions.

The letter also referred to the recent namaz row in Wazirabad, as well as the incident of a Muslim boy having his beard cut in Khandsa. It said that these issues, too, had been settled amicably but were politicised by the Muslim Ekta Manch. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had, on September 12, sealed 11 buildings, including a mosque, in Sheetla Mata colony, a week after residents had protested against the installation of a loudspeaker on the premises. Local Muslims had alleged that they were being targeted due to pressure from right-wing groups, whereas the MCG maintained that the buildings were sealed because they were located within the 300-metre radius of an Air Force ammunition depot in Sector 14, in violation of a high court order. However, Khan said, “The allegations in the letter are baseless and can be comprehensively dismissed.”

Commissioner of police KK Rao and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh were not available for comment.

